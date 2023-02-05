Since the start of the decade, Allen has continued to emerge as a destination, drawing consumers and businesses near and far while keeping its small-town feel.
As businesses began reopening, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce launched its “Back and Better” campaign to show residents and surrounding communities that Allen was open for business.
“There was so much enthusiasm by people who owned those businesses,” Chamber President Sharon Mayer said. “They were so ready to get back to work. They were ready to see their customers and be part of the community. The customers were there. They were waiting for the stores to open.”
Now with the addition of The Farm coming to Allen and proposed business parks and other developments, the Allen community has continued to draw more businesses and customers to shop in Allen.
“As a business association, the chamber is always excited to see new business developments,” Mayer said. “We're especially excited to see businesses who want to get involved and give back to the community. They're also providing quality goods and services to Allen and Fairview residents and are helping us become destinations, bringing money in from other communities through sales tax. Sales tax is always great when somebody else is paying.”
Coming out of the recent shutdown from the pandemic, Allen has seen economic growth as it continues developing.
“I'm going to use the example of the two days I've been home,” Mayer said. “It's not sustainable. You just can't do it. You eventually have to get outside of your comfort zone. When things started opening up again after the pandemic began subsiding, we went through a whole six months going around the city shooting video and taking pictures with our Back and Better campaign.”
Mayer looked back to when she first came to Allen in 1997 and reflected on how the city has evolved over the last 25 years.
“At that point there was a McDonald's and a service station on the west side of town,” she said. “They were building residential and Twin Creeks Golf Course, but as far as restaurants and retail, anything that would be a draw to anyone other than those who lived in Allen just wasn't there.”
Most residents would have to travel to North Park Mall in Dallas or to Frisco to shop, according to Mayer. By 2000, Allen had its first major development: Allen Premium Outlets.
“People came down from Oklahoma and other areas around us to shop,” Mayer said. “That put Allen on the map initially.”
Over the next 10 years, Allen would see more developments including hotels to accommodate large companies coming to Texas for meetings and overnight stays, more commercial hubs like Watters Creek and the Village at Allen, then the Allen Event Center – home of the Allen Americans and Dallas Sidekicks – in 2009. The Allen Event Center has since rebranded to the CUTX Event Center.
“Allen has continued to develop with quality projects,” Mayer said. “I have to give credit to the leadership and the economic development corporation. They really had boots on the ground for this whole process. The rest of us in Allen have reaped the benefits of it.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
