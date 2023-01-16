Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
How did you hear about this internship, and what brought you to apply?
Before this internship, I was interested in space but never had the opportunity to have a hands-on learning experience with it. After stumbling upon this internship online, I thought that this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance and applied despite my lack of confidence, because it couldn’t hurt to try.
What is your favorite subject?
Despite being a very difficult subject for me, AP BC Calculus is one of my favorite classes at school. Taking calculus this year has challenged me in so many ways, but seeing my gradual improvement in that class has motivated me to work harder. It has taught me that perseverance and trying new study tactics can push me to grasp new material better and gain better results. Math teaches me both soft and hard skills, which I find extremely useful.
What was your role in this internship?
I was accepted to be on the ROADS on Icy Worlds Technology team, which consisted of one mentor and eight interns. Our mission was inspired by the upcoming Clipper mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa, which will determine if this planetary body has an environment that could potentially support life. We modeled and implemented a similar mission: an autonomous rover mission to investigate biosignatures and geological properties of Europa. Through this internship, we all had the role of modeling a map of areas of interest on Europa for landing, maneuvering a drone and designing/programming a small robot, and researching Europa’s geological properties. Our findings were used to conceptualize a mission to investigate possible life on this Galilean moon.
How did you react when you found out that you were chosen?
When I first received the email, I couldn’t believe it because all of the other people who got accepted seemed so accomplished and talented. I felt like my enthusiasm and genuine interest in STEM played a big factor in my acceptance, so I would encourage anyone who is curious about space and technology applications to apply. You don’t need to be a genius, but you definitely need to have the determination and ability to work hard.
What are your goals beyond high school?
I’m still unsure about what career I want to pursue, but this internship has definitely solidified my interest in STEM. Through this experience, I could apply technical knowledge to relevant scientific missions. I would also love to continue doing research, as the skills I have learned while working with my mentors and teammates are extremely valuable.
What was your favorite part of this internship?
All the people I have met through this internship have inspired me with their passion and ideas. My teammates were so supportive even when we ran into challenges, and I have learned so much from them. The mentors and guest speakers were also so inspiring; they guided us with their experiences and always encouraged us to think outside the box. I never thought that I would have the chance to learn from real NASA scientists and researchers or meet astronaut Fred Haise, which have been amazing experiences.
How long have you been an Allen ISD student?
I have been an Allen ISD student since second grade, so around 2013. It definitely feels a lot shorter though, as the friends and connections that I have made at Allen during elementary school are still people that I talk to now.
What are your hobbies?
I love the arts; I love painting with watercolor and oil paints. I also play the flute outside of school. A fun fact is that I have played the alto flute, the bass flute, the Bb flute, and the piccolo.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
I would definitely have to bring my contacts or glasses. I wouldn’t be able to see anything farther than a few feet, and I would accidentally step on a snake or a scorpion the first day.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I used to play tennis. Even after I stopped playing, my rating still went up a little bit, because the people I won against in the past had made progress and raised their ratings.
