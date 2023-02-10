Allen ISD is on a mission to prepare students for a global economy as soon as possible.
At a Feb. 6 Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Allen ISD Student Services Director Daniel Soliz updated the board on how teachers and counselors are helping students as early as elementary school develop a plan to pursue higher education, a career or military service upon graduation.
Implementation of digital resources like Xello allow students to begin exploring options beyond school and allow both parents and district staff to see what paths students are setting for themselves.
According to recent data from Xello, the district is seeing younger students favor industries including the arts, audio visual technology, communications, health sciences and human services. Additionally, the district is noticing an interest for Texas A&M, University of Texas at Dallas and University of Texas at Austin.
Soliz said the aim of expanding college, career and military readiness (CCMR) to all grades is to mitigate the overwhelming of middle school students as teachers and counselors begin discussing high school credits and life after graduation.
In addition to expanding CCMR to elementary schools, the district has expanded its existing programs for high schoolers to ensure more students have opportunities to gain industry certifications, associate degrees, college credits and more.
“Our goal is to ensure that every student has a plan and is ready for a global economy,” Soliz said.
During the presentation, Soliz revealed CCMR data for the class of 2021.
Due to the pandemic, the district’s overall CCMR rating dropped from a 78.4% to 76%.
Participation in the Texas Success Initiative dropped from 66.8% to 60% due to several students staying home during the fall semester, Soliz said.
Participation in areas such as dual credit and industry-based certification rose from 19.2% to 29% participation and from 5% to 24% respectively. Both exceeded the district’s long-term goals, Soliz said.
As Allen ISD continues emerging from the pandemic, participation continues to rise. The dual credit program – now offered to grades 9-12 – is seeing 129 participants.
Allen ISD aims to continue developing programs to ensure more students are ready for the workforce after graduation, Soliz said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
