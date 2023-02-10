CCMR.jpg

Allen ISD aims to introduce college, career and military readiness to all grades this year.

 Courtesy of Allen ISD

Allen ISD is on a mission to prepare students for a global economy as soon as possible.

At a Feb. 6 Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Allen ISD Student Services Director Daniel Soliz updated the board on how teachers and counselors are helping students as early as elementary school develop a plan to pursue higher education, a career or military service upon graduation.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments