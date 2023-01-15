See how Allen's Eagle stadium has been a gathering point for the community over the last decade

Like a colosseum standing on the corner of Exchange Parkway and North Greenville Avenue, Allen ISD's Eagle Stadium has been the gathering place for Allen residents and sports fans for a decade now.
Residents, students, parents and school staff have gathered to cheer on Allen High School’s athletes skirmishing against rival schools. Dances, thunderous music, audience interaction and more have further entertained loyal spectators, further strengthening the Allen ISD community.
Loyal fans like Bobby Curtis have supported Allen High School beyond the stadium’s 10 years of existence. Since he was eight months old, Curtis said that he has been to every Allen football game and has purchased season tickets since they were offered.
“I've been an Eagles fan all of my life,” Curtis said. “I was born and raised in Allen, went to school in Allen and graduated from here in 1964.”
For 38 years, Curtis worked at Allen ISD and spent 28 of those years overseeing the district’s facilities, construction and maintenance. Curtis says that his family has dedicated a combined 92 years of service, beginning with his great grandfather, to the district and Allen.
Of all the moments at Eagle Stadium, Curtis said his favorite was opening night. The stadium, built to seat 18,000, saw over 24,000 spectators coming to support Allen’s football team. Engaging with an unbeaten, longtime rival – Southlake Carroll – Allen had defeated their opponent 24-0, Curtis said.
“That first night has always been a great night to see the crowd there and see the atmosphere and to see the games,” he added.
During his tenure at Allen ISD, Curtis helped oversee the development of Eagle Stadium. He said it was meant to be more than a football stadium.
"The stadium can be used for so many different things,” he said. “Not just a football stadium. The $59 million facility is phenomenal. I'd put it up against any stadium, having gone to big and small college stadiums. It is a multipurpose facility.”
The stadium has also served as a place to hold soccer games, graduation ceremonies and a variety of other events, Curtis said.
“This year, my oldest granddaughter graduated from Allen,” he said. “Seeing them come out there and getting to sit in those stands for graduation fulfilled our dreams when we began planning and talking about these things.”
Curtis said that being a one high school community with a single stadium has helped prevent the Allen community from dividing.
“We have a natural barrier,” he said. “Highway 75 divides us, but we've done away with that barrier because we're one high school.”
The spirit brought to Eagle Stadium has extended beyond Allen ISD’s borders as community members follow the team to away games to show their support. Curtis recalls how in 2008, Allen High School had traveled to Houston for a state football competition.
“There was a steady line of cars going to Houston flying Allen Eagle flags,” he said.
With a number of school organizations involved in the football games, including band, Junior ROTC, the Talonettes, cheer, flag runners, student spectators and more, Curtis says that Eagle stadium has showcased student involvement.
“A lot of people ask why we need the stadium, he said. “I answer that it keeps our kids involved. On a Friday night when we're having a game, you probably have three-fourths of the student body involved. My opinion is you're always better off having those kids involved in extracurricular activities. Even if they're not playing, they're still involved.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
