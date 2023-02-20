Profile.png

Eileen Tollett (Middle) pictured with Mayor Ken Fulk (right)

Over the course of nearly 50 years, Eileen Tollett has helped shape the Allen community into what it is today. In 1976, Tollett became the first woman elected to Allen City Council. She also served on the Library Advisory Board through the mid-1970s and has remained a devoted advocate for Allen Public Library, serving as the 2022 Allen Library Endowment Fund Board President and as a Manager Emeritus. Tollett also currently serves as a trustee for the Connemara Conservancy and as Chair of the Allen Public Library expansion steering committee. Tollett's continued commitment and service to Allen have been invaluable to our community.

 

