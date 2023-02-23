NASA is seeking innovation in Allen.
Students from all over North Texas gathered at Allen ISD’s STEAM center Wednesday to show off their innovative patents to NASA engineers at a NASA High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH) event.
The HUNCH program allows NASA engineers to search for talent all over the country to search for new ideas that they can bring to space exploration while helping students gain experience in a variety of fields.
From how to administer an IV in space to cooking, digging or designing the perfect table for a lunar habitat, students from 17 schools presented their arguments on why their prototypes belong in outer space.
Allison Westover, project manager for biomedical health and nutrition engineering for NASA, said she’s looking for projects that include medical, culinary and even fashion industries to add something new to space exploration.
“There are a lot of great projects out there,” she said. “I'm amazed at what these students can do. It's part of why we love doing this and part of our program. They think outside of the box, and we are stuck in our box.”
Those with the highest ranking projects will be invited to the Johnson Space Center in Houston where they will get to work with NASA to develop more refined versions of their prototypes.
Another NASA engineer, Glen Johnson said that he will work with his colleagues to create a project list based off where certain programs are going. From there, students will have an idea of what to create.
“We want students to come up with new ideas that we haven't thought of before, so we don't get stuck at NASA,” Johnson said. “What's really nice coming to the high schools, if I tell them I'm looking for a table for a lunar habitat module, I'm going to get 20 different types of tables, rather than three different types of tables from Lockheed Martin, Boeing and SpaceX. What we end up doing out of those 20 is we find three really good projects. We take those three and merge the best ideas into a final product that we can use as a prototype to show to NASA.”
Two Allen students who were participating in the HUNCH program had developed a duster for solar panels on the Mars Rover.
“On Mars, where there are a lot of storms, dust settles on solar panels, and we want to get rid of the dust,” Allen ISD student Andy Jeong said. “We received some good feedback for our prototype. It works pretty well. We just want to implement it on some actual solar panels.”
He and his teammate Jonathan Jasso settled on using static electricity to dust the panels.
On April 27, NASA will hold another HUNCH event at the Plano ISD academy in partnership with the US Patent office to discuss copyrighting.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.