As the season of giving continues, the Allen Americans are giving back to the community.
The Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation supports the region in a multitude of areas including granting scholarships to students, working with nonprofits and local businesses to help those in need and providing a free night out to local organizations to say “thank you."
“Our slogan is ‘light the lamp, light the world,’” said Ana Gonzales, vice president of social impact for the foundation. “That's why we call it the Red Lamp Foundation. To light the lamp, you need to score a goal on ice, so we want to score goals out in the community as well.”
While the Allen Americans have done community outreach in the past, Gonzales has helped build and rebrand the foundation since joining in April 2021.
“We do scholarships, and we do anything we can do to embrace our community through sports,” Gonzales said.
The foundation provides Allen High School students with scholarships as they graduate. They also help booster clubs fundraise to continue improving school programs.
“I have a program where we encourage a local business to sponsor a nonprofit program during a game,” Gonzales said. “That means they can have a suite, they can invite their board members, they can invite recipients to invite people for a night out. It's a crazy world right now, so anything we can do to bring a smile to people's faces. By far, the most rewarding aspect is when I get to make the phone call to say that a local business has sponsored an organization to come to one of the games and let them have a night out. There have been a couple times where people have cried.”
Through raffles, popup stores and partnerships with local businesses, the foundation has been able to raise funds that go back to the community.
“The difficulty is the fact that there is so much need,” Gonzales said. “Every other nonprofit needs to fundraise as well, and I need to fundraise for my cause. Being a grant writer and grant recipient is challenging. Especially in a professional sport. People think that we're Jerry Jones, and we're not. We're far from it. I need help just like any other nonprofit.”
One of the foundation’s goals is to raise around $50,000 for scholarship programs.
Other programs and partners include the Barn Burner Fan Club, where fans become a player's family since they are away from home. Swipe for a Rising Star – a scholarship program created by Alumni Joel Chouinard to help offset the costs of playing hockey, given to a male and female; the Lisa Below Scholarship, in memory of Fan Club Alumni Lisa Below, to be awarded to a student at Plano East Senior High School who is planning on majoring in education.
