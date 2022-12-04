Red lantern 1.jpg
Courtesy of Ana Gonzales

As the season of giving continues, the Allen Americans are giving back to the community.

The Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation supports the region in a multitude of areas including granting scholarships to students, working with nonprofits and local businesses to help those in need and providing a free night out to local organizations to say “thank you."

Red lantern 2.jpg
Red Lantern 3.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

