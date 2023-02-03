20230125_173752.jpg
20230125_170902.jpg
20230125_170912.jpg
20230125_170936.jpg
20230125_171125.jpg
20230125_174502.jpg

The Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce relaunched its Young Professionals’ Group at a happy hour on Jan. 25.

The group aims to connect professionals aged 21-40 to the chamber and Allen’s business community while helping them grow through networking events, speaker series and more.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

