The Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce relaunched its Young Professionals’ Group at a happy hour on Jan. 25.
The group aims to connect professionals aged 21-40 to the chamber and Allen’s business community while helping them grow through networking events, speaker series and more.
The Young Professionals’ Group originally launched in 2019 when Jake Hansen with Hansen Insurance Agency partnered with the chamber to create a group for younger members. The program shut down following the pandemic until Savanna Jackson revived it with the help of Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce Programming and Events Director Terri Martinez.
“What we discovered was that just within the two years when people were not engaged, they are so hungry for engagement with people now,” Chamber President Sharon Mayer said. “There were 45 people at our first meeting, which is almost double what we were doing three years ago. There's a lot of excitement and people want to engage, and they want to make it a viable part of the chamber.”
Mayer said that in conducting meetings with the Young Adults Group, the chamber realized that members of the group were not as engaged with formal meetings.
Martinez said that each quarter, the chamber will rotate its monthly meetings to be a happy hour the first month, a breakfast roundtable the second month and a luncheon speaker series the third month to ensure all members can attend at least one meeting.
“Everyone can come to everything, but we wanted to make sure everyone can come to everything,” Martinez said. “Each quarter, we'll rotate.”
As the chamber continues holding events for young professionals, it aims to choose key leaders to serve on the chamber board.
“We need young people,” Mayer said. “We don't ever want to be considered as your grandfather's chamber of commerce. We want to be innovative, stay on top of the latest trends and appeal to all groups of business owners and employees across the area we represent. This is the perfect way to start: with the younger generation.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
