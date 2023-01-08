IMG_9859.jpg

Allen's downtown revitalization aims to build off its history as a rail district in the early 1900s. 

For the last 27 years, the Allen Heritage Guild has worked to preserve and share the community’s history.

Established in 1995 after a Leadership Allen class, a group of residents banded together to help build a sense of place in Allen, as well as teaching residents and visitors the history of the community.

