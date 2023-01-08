For the last 27 years, the Allen Heritage Guild has worked to preserve and share the community’s history.
Established in 1995 after a Leadership Allen class, a group of residents banded together to help build a sense of place in Allen, as well as teaching residents and visitors the history of the community.
“It's just like anything else,” Heritage Guild President Paula Ross said. “If you don't have a sense of place or a sense of where you belong, you're just free-floating. To learn your history and understand the people who came before you, the sacrifices they made to build the community where you live, it's important to understand that and be grateful. That's why we try to keep it alive.”
With areas like the Heritage Center Depot downtown and Heritage Village, the guild offers several exhibits, activities, events, programs, tours and hosts various events throughout the year.
“We let the public in to see, learn and participate in the history,” Ross said.
The guild has several events planned for 2023, which include Railroad History Day, where attendees will learn about the importance of the railroad to the community, with the new locomotive and caboose available for the public to view.
Another upcoming event will be celebrating the birthday of Ebenezer Allen — the city’s namesake — who served as the Secretary of State for the Republic and state of Texas.
“We're hoping more people will get involved,” Ross said. “When you start to have a more finished product — like the train in front of the depot — that’s a draw for most people. As more people tour Heritage Village and participate in that history”
As the city develops its downtown to become more of a gathering space, the Allen Heritage Guild has helped preserve the character of the city’s center.
“We participated in a lot of the city’s discussions,” Ross said. “We feel it's important that there is a core to downtown and a place to come to the center of town. We're very vocal about keeping the character of downtown. The buildings are not terribly old. Some of them were built in the 1920s.”
As more community members visit downtown Allen, Ross said she hopes to engage more people in the history of the community.
“A lot of people love history, and we just need to tap into that and get more people involved,” Ross said. “The more activities we can have, the more visible we can be. I think people enjoy that. Heritage Village is a big thing. I think people want to learn about where they visit, and that's where we can be an asset to the community of Allen.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
