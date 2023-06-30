Following a veteran’s time in the United States Armed Forces, the transition from military to civilian life can be difficult.
Throughout the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex, several organizations aim to help veterans make that transition while providing them with the support they need — even offering opportunities for veterans to make a positive impact in their own communities.
Local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts are just one of several examples of organizations that give veterans a sense of community following their time in the military.
The Mesquite Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8785 — which recently earned No. 1 in the state and nation for its events and membership — helps with community outreach by preparing meals for those in need throughout the year, while serving as a safe space for veterans who saw combat overseas.
“This is an amazing place, and I wish more of our younger veterans would join,” Post Commander Betty Holm said.
While there had been a stigma regarding VFW posts only allowing World War II, Vietnam and Korean War veterans, Holm said, any veteran who served oversees is welcome to join.
The Allen VFW Post 2195 offers several resources to local veterans, including help navigating the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, outreach efforts, burials, memorials and more. In addition to helping veterans, the Allen VFW contributes approximately 6,000 hours per year in various community service projects. These projects vary in scope from assistance to local Boy Scouts of America Troop 131 to visitations at local rehabilitation facilities, food collections for the local food pantry, assisting veterans and other programs listed on the VFW Post 2195’s home page: vfw2195.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp.
“Local veteran organizations play a vital role in the lives of veterans by providing them with a support group of like-minded individuals who understand the unique challenges they face,” Post Commander Robert Bollinger said. “These organizations offer a sense of camaraderie, a safe space for sharing experiences and access to resources that cater specifically to the needs of veterans.”
Bollinger added that VFW posts provide a network of support, assistance and opportunities for advocacy, ensuring that veterans receive the help and understanding they need while fostering a sense of belonging and community.
Looking beyond local VFW posts, the Collin County Marine Corps League tailors its services to Marine Corps veterans. With a mission to support local Marines, chaplains and Navy corpsmen, the league offers financial aid for former Marines’ basic needs including rent, utilities and food.
“Our main goals are to continue promoting the Marine Corps, continue helping struggling veterans and create a greater sense of camaraderie among veterans who just got out,” League Member Ramil Paredes said. “A lot of things we do is gather monthly to talk about everything going on in our community, discuss events and help out with the community.”
Paredes highlighted how the league has members from all generations who can gather and talk about similar experiences.
Beyond veteran support, the league also supports children in Collin County with its Toys for Tots campaign every year, as well as outreach with the Boy Scouts of America.
“These organizations are needed because a lot of them help veterans overcome mental struggles, whether they're struggling to get out and find a job, or if they just need to talk with someone,” Paredes said.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.