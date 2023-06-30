The need for mental health services has grown exponentially over the last three years, and veterans are no exception.
According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Texas saw the most veteran suicides compared to all other states, with 526 reported veteran suicides. According to the VA, the national total of veteran suicides rose from 6,001 in 2001 to 6,147 in 2020. To help combat this growing trend, several organizations have banded together to address veterans’ mental health needs.
Beginning June 29, a new coalition called Face the Fight, led by USAA, the Humana Foundation and Reach Resilience launched to raise awareness and support for veteran suicide prevention, while offering grant funding to organizations, totaling $41 million.
“One of our major goals is breaking the stigma of seeking help and increasing the conversations around veteran suicide,” USAA Spokesperson Roger Wildermuth said. “We’ll also support and compliment these local organizations to help give veterans the resources they need.”
Wildermuth said it’s important to help those who served our country and protected the freedoms Americans enjoy today.
“We believe veteran suicide is preventable,” he added. “Facing the issue of veteran suicide is a challenge, but when people face it together, there's hope.”
More information can be found at https://wefacethefight.org.
In addition to a national coalition, several local entities strive to ensure veterans overcome mental health struggles.
Starting in Allen, Guitars for Vets has grown into a national organization. Texas chapters include Allen, Mesquite, Garland and an incoming Fort Worth chapter, slated to open in September.
Guitars for Vets focuses on helping veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) channel their energy toward music. Qualifying veterans receive free guitar lessons one hour a week over the course of 10 weeks. Students are given a loaner acoustic guitar throughout the course of the program to practice on their own. Veterans who complete the 10 courses are awarded an acoustic guitar and an accessory package. All of this is at no cost to the veterans, as all chapter coordinators and instructors are volunteers.
“We feel we must do our part to help our veterans as best as we can,” Chapter Coordinator Lane Fabian said. “This is a supplement to our ongoing therapy. This is not a substitute. It's one part of the puzzle for them to address their needs emotionally and mentally.”
By offering music therapy to veterans, the organization serves as a gathering space for like-minded people who can help each other overcome mental health struggles while learning a new skill.
“People understand the value of music and how much it means to them,” Fabian said. “We're able to bring that to our veterans. What we have found is it gives them the ability to refocus on something positive and expand their skills. It often helps them to just get out of the house. It's easy to get into a downward spiral, and music can help you get out of that.”
On July 23, Guitars for Veterans will hold a benefit concert to help launch its Fort Worth chaper from noon to 8 p.m. at the Rhinestone Saloon, 2413 Ellis Ave. in Fort Worth.
Interested veterans and instructors can contact Fabian to learn more about Guitars for Veterans at tx.dallas@guitarsforvets.org.
A Rowlett organization, the Veterans Resource and Outreach Center (VROC), has also dedicated itself to helping veterans overcome mental health struggles as well as other life necessities including food, clothing, home and car repairs, counseling, jobs and more. Serving veterans all over Texas and even as far as Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and beyond, the VROC helps ensure veterans receive the support they need.
“Mental health and wellness tends to be a high priority right now,” said Chris Kizziar, president of Life Message which is the parent organization of the VROC. “We are finding it very vital, as we're exposed to more and more need, to be accessible to all of our veterans here and all throughout the DFW area. We don't have any borders. We provide services that can help veterans day-to-day to make their lives easier and better.”
To raise awareness for suicide prevention among veterans, the VROC, in partnership with the Third Watch Motorcycle Club, launched its Walk the Bridge campaign, where on the 22nd of each month, the organizations block off Highway 66 — now dedicated “Heroes Memorial Bridge” — to cross over from Rockwall to Rowlett. Recently, the city of Rockwall approved the VROC’s plans to erect Heroes Memorial Park to serve as a place of reflection, honoring veterans who lost their battle with PTSD.
“It's a reminder for us all that our veterans need to have special care,” Kizziar said. “It's been such a neglected group in the past. The more we expand our services, we find there's just not enough people doing their part. More people should get involved, whether it's the VROC or somewhere else.”
Those interested in learning more about Life Message and the VROC can visit lifemessage.org.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.