Karin Saucedo is a wildlife conservation photographer dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals. Whether they are wild or captive, she hopes to give them a voice. Especially passionate about felines and canids, Karin Saucedo dedicates her time to studying their behavior through wildlife conservation photography and remotely through camera traps.
Karin's images have been used to document wild canid field research, to educate about coexisting with urban wildlife and to create awareness about exotic animal ownership, breeding and exploitation.
Karin works with The Canid Project as their Texas Outreach Representative, The Gulf Coast Canine Project as a field research photographer, and she and her husband have been volunteering at In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue for 12 years. Karin and her husband serve on the Advisory Committee for Texas Native Cats, an organization focused on providing education, outreach and advocacy for our wild cat species in Texas. and is on the Board of Directors for CREA/Cocobolo Nature Reserve in Panama, an organization dedicated to conserving critical habitat in the Panamanian rainforest, home to five different species of wild cats. Karin is a Texas Master Naturalist and a Partner Photographer for Panthera, the only organization in the world that is devoted exclusively to the conservation of the world’s 40 wild cat species and their ecosystems.
Karin has a career producing photo and video content for Mary Kay, Inc. Her experience includes 20+ years in global advertising and marketing, specializing in all aspects of photography production. Karin has a comprehensive understanding of commercial artwork and photography, as well as copyright law and ethics.
Learn more at karinsaucedo.com
What inspires you to advocate for wildlife?
Animals can’t speak for themselves, so I hope to make a difference in their lives by sharing their stories through my photography.
What brought you to use visual storytelling as a tool for wildlife conservation?
My husband and I had just started volunteering at In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue when a sick little tiger cub named Aasha was confiscated from a tiger circus and brought to the sanctuary. After getting to know the rescued animals at In-Sync I began to photograph them. I realized that I was able to help give animals like Aasha a voice by capturing their beauty and their personalities. People don’t normally get to be this close to wild animals, but through photography people can fall in live with them and want to help. I wanted the world to know about these cats and why sanctuaries like In-Sync exist. Cat conservation quickly became my passion. I’m not sure I would have made this discovery if I hadn’t become a volunteer. For the past 11 years, we’ve our photography to create a fundraising calendar for In-Sync.
A year or so after we started volunteering at In-Sync, I wanted to study and photograph cats in the wild too, so my husband and I put up several trail cameras in hopes of capturing footage of bobcats. I found bobcats to be especially elusive, and coyotes were all we captured at the time. I quickly fell in love with both native species!
In your opinion, how could humans and urban wildlife ideally coexist?
Education is key. Kids learn about lions in Africa, but it’s rare that they’re taught about the native bobcats and coyotes that surround us in our own neighborhoods. The more we know about wildlife, the more we understand how our actions can impact their behavior. Nature doesn’t have boundaries, so we need to continually practice setting those boundaries, especially with bobcats and coyotes, by humanely hazing them we see them in our yards instead of just taking a photo or video. Habitat loss and fragmentation contributes to increased conflict with wildlife. Dense human populations are living right up against wild spaces now, and many of the people moving into these areas don’t necessarily know how to interact with wildlife. Animals are just seeking food, water and shelter to raise their families, much like us. Coexistence is possible if we don’t feed wildlife, which draws them closer to us, and as long as we keep our pets attended at all times, like we would our children. The last thing is to learn more about our wild neighbors instead of perpetuating a myth on social media. By promoting compassion over violence, respect and safety education throughout our communities, we can safely coexist.
My husband and I work closely with DFW Wildlife Coalition, which is a wonderful resource whenever you have questions or concerns about wildlife. We are working with them as well as The Canid Project to help educate communities how to live safely with coyotes and bobcats.
Tell our readers about your documentation of bobcats in DFW.
I was lucky enough to document a bobcat in my own yard a couple of times. One was relaxing by the pool late one evening and another was chasing a squirrel early one morning. We hear about bobcat sightings all the time, but they are difficult to track as individuals because they can be so elusive at times.
I’m always looking for an opportunity to document bobcats, especially mothers with their young kittens. That would be such a dream! I’m also learning to capture motion as well, as I feel it helps tell more of the story.
I’ve been tracking a bobcat with a plastic drain spout around her neck for the past year or so, in an effort to try and help remove the plastic. At least 4 bobcat individuals in Collin County have had this same issue. Two of them have succumbed to secondary rodenticide poisoning and one was eventually captured, and the drain spout was removed. When these plastic tubes are not securely attached to gutters, they can easily blow away in a heavy rainstorm, and they can become the perfect shelter for small animals that bobcats prey upon. There are alternatives to these expandible tubes that can still be effective but keep our wildlife safe.
I’m also documenting bobcats with mange. Mange is linked to rodenticides and other toxic chemicals that we put into our ecosystem. A healthy animal can fight off the mites that cause mange but an animal with a compromised immune system suffers, and without treatment, can die. When you leave out poison for rodents, you poison wildlife as well. It seems like an easy fix to simply poison rodents, but it creates more problems and can cause non-target animals who prey on these poisoned rodents to suffer and die. Rodent-proofing your home is a more effective and humane alternative. Controlling rodents without poisons may not always be easy but it will help benefit the health of our native wildlife and our ecosystems will not thrive without predators. Our native predators provide free pest control, although pest control companies would prefer that you pay them for that service.
You can learn more about bobcats through Texas Native Cats, a non-profit organization focused on providing education, outreach and advocacy for our wild cat species in Texas.
As you document animals, how does your relationship with them evolve?
The more I study animals, whether they’re captive or in the wild, the more I understand their behavior, and how individuals differ from each other, even though they’re the same species.
The welfare of the animals I photograph will always be my number one priority, so I go out of my way to capture images without disturbing them in any way. Especially with coyotes and bobcats. Habituating predators to human presence can be a death sentence for them. I use remote camera traps, a long lens and often use my car as a blind so I can keep a safe distance and avoid influencing their behavior.
How has the story of Hope furthered your advocacy for urban wildlife?
Hope’s story is complex. Hope was a smart little coyote with mange living in an upscale neighborhood just trying to survive in a world with so much human influence. My husband and I were able to document Hope for a few years. We even documented one of her pups. Hope gave us a reason to care in different way and we began engaging with the community about the coyotes that live in their neighborhoods. This helped us understand Hope’s situation better. People felt sorry for her and were intentionally feeding her, so she never had a reason to leave the neighborhood. She was able to stay out of trouble living in neighborhoods for at least 2 years. We last saw her in early 2021 but think about her all the time.
What advice would you give to emerging photographers and conservationists?
Find something you’re most passionate about and learn as much as you can about those things. Don’t be intimidated to reach out to photographers or conservationists you admire and ask them questions. Many are eager to help others grow. Take time to invest in yourself and never stop learning. Take classes and workshops to develop and enhance your skills. Also, never give up. It can be incredibly frustrating at times, whether it’s the content you’re covering or having a story idea rejected. If you’re passionate enough about it, you won’t be able to quit.
How did you develop a love for travel?
I traveled with my family to Europe many summers during my childhood. As an adult our family vacations took us to other continents like China and Peru, and I traveled for work to many other countries in Latin America. My Grandfather was a missionary, so I guess it’s just in my blood. Once the pandemic started, I realized I could tell stories about animals I’m most passionate right here in my back yard, so I haven’t traveled much in the past couple of years.
What are your favorite places you've visited?
Photographing wild tigers in India was probably one of the most incredible experiences of my life. It was during the hottest time of the year but it’s the best time to be able to see tigers as they spend time at the water holes. We plan on going back!
I went to Spain to photograph one of the most endangered cats, the Iberian lynx, and I loved everything about that country! We stayed with a naturalist, and we learned so much from her. The area where we stayed reminded me a lot of the Hill Country in Texas. The food was delicious, and the people were so warm and welcoming. We plan on going back to Spain as well!
How long have you been in the DFW area?
I was born in Dallas and grew up in the Lake Highlands area. I bought a house in Allen back in 2004 and have been living here ever since.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I spent two weeks trekking in the Panamanian rain forest with a team of jaguar researchers. We slept on hammocks to avoid getting eaten alive by bullet ants and other insects. Local indigenous people helped guide us through the unexplored forest.
