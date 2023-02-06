Allen profile.jpg

Karin Saucedo is a wildlife conservation photographer dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals. Whether they are wild or captive, she hopes to give them a voice. Especially passionate about felines and canids, Karin Saucedo dedicates her time to studying their behavior through wildlife conservation photography and remotely through camera traps.

Karin's images have been used to document wild canid field research, to educate about coexisting with urban wildlife and to create awareness about exotic animal ownership, breeding and exploitation.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

