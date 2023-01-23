Sarah Copus is a harpist local to the Allen area. Throughout her music career, she has performed with a variety of artists in the Celtic genre, at the North Texas Irish Festival and more. She graduated high school in June and is studying Audio Engineering at Collin College.
How did you get into playing harp?
My mom plays the harp. I always loved hearing the beautiful tones. When I was 8 years old, I began taking harp lessons. When famous musicians from Ireland would visit, I’d attend their workshops and sometime manage to get a private lesson.
What do you enjoy about playing music?
Music is a part of who I am. I grew up with music all around me, and it is the way I most naturally express my creativity.
What brought you to play Celtic and traditional Irish music?
When I was nine, I began attending The North Texas School of Irish Music, where I studied harp, fiddle, whistle and Gaelic singing for eight years. I joined my first Irish music band when I was 11 but went on to solo performances when I was 12. I was a featured performer for five years at the North Texas Irish Festival.
What artists have you been able to tour with throughout your music career?
I sang a duet with Emmet Cahill of Celtic Thunder during one of his shows in Dallas. I also performed two pre-shows for Celtic Woman. In 2020, I got to perform a pre-show for Gladys Knight at The Bishop’s Gala in Dallas, and in 2022 for the band America.
How did you learn Gaelic?
I learned songs in many languages from Karen Ballew (The Deer’s Cry) and from Allison Johnson (The Selkie Girls). I learned songs in Welsh from Professor Chris Grooms.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My most favorite memories I can think of are discovering some video games that still inspire me today. The variety of games I liked watching and playing included a lot of interesting music that inspired my songwriting.
What are your hobbies?
I’m working on my third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and I play fiddle in The North Texas Celtic Strings Ensemble. I love cooking and studying languages. I also play piano, guitar and baritone ukulele.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what's one thing you could not live without?
My cat, Leia!
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I was a competitive figure skater for six years.
