Crystella McIvor is an Allen resident who aims to spread kindness to others and support healthcare providers. Having a daughter as a nurse, McIvor launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Support Our Scrubs to provide meals, care baskets, cups of coffee, cupcakes, gift cards, toys, gifts, thank you cards and more to hospitals across the metroplex. Additionally, they provide free yoga and guidance on breathing techniques to help with relaxation and mental health support. Counseling partnerships and an awards program are now in the works.

