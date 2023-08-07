Crystella McIvor is an Allen resident who aims to spread kindness to others and support healthcare providers. Having a daughter as a nurse, McIvor launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Support Our Scrubs to provide meals, care baskets, cups of coffee, cupcakes, gift cards, toys, gifts, thank you cards and more to hospitals across the metroplex. Additionally, they provide free yoga and guidance on breathing techniques to help with relaxation and mental health support. Counseling partnerships and an awards program are now in the works.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I was born in Mexico City and moved to Texas in 2000. I am honored to be a mother to two of my favorite and most incredible people on planet earth. They make me proud each and every day, give purpose and meaning to all that I do.
I currently Serve on the City of Allen Convention and Visitor Bureau. It has been so much fun to watch the city of Allen grow and work with other boards and community leaders. As my full-time job, over the last nine years I have worked at Engage to Sell. We help businesses by providing 24/7 live chat and messaging on websites and online platforms, taking care of their online visitors, converting online traffic into fully contactable leads for our customers along with exceptional customer service.
Over three years ago, I started an online group called Texas NonProfit Founders Group, where we share resources, events, tips, etc. I’m currently planning a Small Nonprofit Summit, so we can all meet in person.
No two days look alike for me, and I’m perfectly fine with that. Since the start of the pandemic, I have been highly focused on helping our healthcare, first responders and frontline heroes. Over the years, I’ve had the honor and privilege to volunteer and help with more nonprofits than I can even count. Serving veterans, children, overdose awareness, food insecurities, women’s shelters, food pantries, homelessness/unsheltered/unhoused, Red Cross trained volunteer etc.
How did you start Support our Scrubs?
As we witnessed the challenges our hospitals and their staff were facing in March 2020, serving on the frontlines of such unprecedented times, we all wanted to be part of the solution.
My daughter is a nurse, so the answer for me was clear, and as every parent can agree, we will do anything to help our kids, thus Support Our Scrubs was born.
In collaboration with many businesses and individuals, we have helped to provide over 100,000 meals, care baskets, coffees, cupcakes, gift cards, toys, gifts, thank you cards etc. to hospitals across the metroplex. We provide free yoga and breathing techniques to help with relaxation and mental health support.
Counseling and an awards program are in the works. For anyone looking to get involved in the nonprofit sector, I highly recommend the Nonprofit Certification Course that Collin College offers. I enjoyed it and remain friends with and collaborate with my instructors and classmates to this day. Setting up and running a nonprofit is a lot of work, and not for the faint of heart. Yet, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve, connect with and help those that have given so much to all of us and our loved ones.
Our mission is to bring together both the needs and generosity of our communities and to facilitate acts of kindness.
What are your responsibilities as CEO?
As the Founder and CEO of Support Our Scrubs I wear many hats, but my primary focus remains on the mission of how to best support, help, encourage and uplift our healthcare heroes and first responders while bringing awareness to their stories, experiences, needs and the challenges they continue to experience and face.
What’s most rewarding about heading this organization?
Everything about it – helping those in need, meeting incredible people along the way.
What challenges do you face?
I face challenges on a daily basis pretty much, lol!
Lucky for me, I love a challenge! I’m pretty sure that I’m at my best and thrive when the going gets tough.
With my nonprofit, a challenge is getting everything set up initially was a lot of work, and I did a lot that I had never done before, and didn’t even know I could do. I suppose currently, fundraising is what takes the most time and energy.
How long have you lived in the area?
My family and I moved to Texas in 2000 and have had the privilege of living in Allen since 2001.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Traveling. I lived in many countries in Central and South America.
What are your hobbies?
I love to travel, learn about other cultures, languages, people.
I love photography - capturing beautiful moments and memories.
I love nature! Anything and everything outdoors makes me happy!
I love my family and friends most of all and pretty much plan my life around spending as much time with them as possible!
I have more hobbies than I can count.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My family would probably say a camera, LOL, but I’m going to go with a satellite phone - hopefully get rescued quickly.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I was born in Mexico City and am fluent in Spanish.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
