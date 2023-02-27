Laurie “LoLo” Roberts aims to celebrate God's love with everyone she meets to help others find peace. Roberts also helps community members in need through gifts, food packs and more.
What inspired you to launch Grateful Gratitude?
I started Grateful Gratitude on March 12, 2018. I was truly interrupted by God. I was working when I felt God impress on me to write a blog about practicing more gratitude. (www.gratefulgratitude.net). I felt He was emphasizing how many blessings He gifted us, and we were overlooking them and taking them for granted. I wrote that first organic blog post and then realized no one would see it, so I created a Facebook page Grateful Gratitude. I hoped a few people would like the page and comment on the blog post. I had a huge surprise when I saw my first post on my page that simply stated, "I pray God use me to change lives" had a reach of over 104,000 views, over 3,400 interactions, 785 shares, and 43 comments in 24 hours.
Unfortunately, Facebook locked me out of my account. They said someone tried to hack my account so I would no longer be able to access it. It is heartbreaking because I had over 4,700 followers at one point and people messaged me from all over the world asking me to pray for them. I am only able to post to Facebook through my Instagram account and that isn't conducive to people being able to reach me.
From the blog, then Facebook, I was approached to do a podcast that turned into a YouTube channel and active website.
How long has it been in operation?
March 12, 2018.
How does Grateful Gratitude serve the Allen community?
I am Grateful Gratitude. I am the only one serving in this ministry. I take no salary or benefits from this 501c3 nonprofit. It truly is a calling I do with my heart. In the past 5 years, I have given over 5,000 hearts in our community to victims of violent crime, food insecure families at a drive through food pantry during the pandemic, with lonely elderly adults, chemotherapy and hospice patients, women reentering society after being released from prison, single moms, and anyone in need of HOPE. I also offer twice a month free events focused on practicing more gratitude and building HOPE in difficult times.
What’s been most rewarding about running Grateful Gratitude?
Mother Teresa once said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
I daily live by this quote. I wake up every morning hoping to cast the stone that creates a difference in the community. I have sat and held hands with many people in need of HOPE and when I give them a gratitude heart there is something very special. A connection that reminds them of God's love and there is always something to be grateful for.
My father was diagnosed in 2020 with pancreatic cancer, best known as an aggressive and unpredictable cancer. I knew I would lose him to this disease. After hearing the diagnosis and crying my eyes out, I lifted my head and said I will take this walk in gratitude and not sadness. I was present with him constantly, enjoying coffee, sitting in on calls with MD Anderson, and living in each moment I had with him. I saw the gift my dad was to my family. Even though I miss him dearly, I am grateful he was my dad.
Each night I fall asleep knowing I am grateful for my day (good or bad) and have done my best. I wake up the next morning looking forward to what lies ahead for me.
What has been most challenging?
100% the fundraising. I sell the gratitude hearts to fundraise. It's critical that I have plenty of hearts available to give to those in need. The hearts are hand carved in Kenya by artisans. Each heart takes about 3 hours from start to finish and each one is a work of art. I buy them through a fair trade importer. I help this village in Kenya of artisans that I don't know but always are grateful and smiling. (Pictures on my website). It is so special to me to have this connection in Africa and to bring this beauty of sharing the hearts to my ministry in my community. It's a fantastic partnership.
I have been around long enough for donors to see the work I do and offer donations to help fund single moms events, the work I do in grief support, Christmas blessings for 15 families last Christmas, and monthly homeless outreach. Last year my nonprofit did $18,000 in donations that were completely back into the community.
How long have you lived in Allen?
I moved to Allen in 2006 when I married my husband, Wes.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
When I was 13 years old I volunteered at our local hospital delivering flowers. I would hang out at the hospital all day just asking to help. I loved volunteering in the long-term care unit. It was very similar to a nursing home. The patients didn't have many visitors. I would read to them, feed them, and listen to their stories.
What are your hobbies?
I love to read and I constantly study to keep learning. I am very disciplined about my learning. I love history and of course study my Christian faith to try to be a better person.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
No question, my Bible. If that is a given to be on the island, then a necklace my husband gave me with a heart and a cross. It signifies my love for people and my faith.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have extremely bad reading comprehension. When I buy a book to read, I also buy the Audible version. This way I can read with my eyes but hear it in my ears too. My friends know that I study one to two hours everyday so this seems crazy probably. It's worth it to me so I can retain the knowledge.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.