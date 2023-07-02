22-23 Chess #1.jpg

During the school year, club members meet in the cafeteria after school to play chess to warm up before doing two minutes of free play. 

 Courtesy of Tricia Dobson

To Boyd Elementary School teacher Tricia Dobson, chess can help broaden a child’s world.

Four years ago, Dobson came to Allen ISD's Boyd Elementary School from Norton Elementary, where she helped launch a chess program in Lovejoy ISD.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments