To Boyd Elementary School teacher Tricia Dobson, chess can help broaden a child’s world.
Four years ago, Dobson came to Allen ISD's Boyd Elementary School from Norton Elementary, where she helped launch a chess program in Lovejoy ISD.
When she came to Allen ISD, Dobson started work on putting together a chess program for Boyd. Following UIL season in January 2020, Dobson and Boyd Elementary School Principal Julie DeLeon worked together to start the Boyd Elementary Chess Club. While the club did not see any members for the first couple years, 25 students signed up once in-person learning resumed.
“I'm just starting a local club for our students,” Dobson said. “They love it, and I love the fact that they are really engaged and want to learn more.”
During the school year, club members meet in the cafeteria after school to play chess to warm up before doing two minutes of free play. Once the students are warmed up, Dobson gives lessons about strategies, openings and tactical ways to analyze positions of pieces. Following the lessons, students will modify their play with bracketing to be more competitive.
Since it started, the club has grown from 25 to 45 applicants.
“Usually, one of our players becomes tournament level, and that's one of our goals — a chess club and a team to take to tournaments,” Dobson said.
Boyd Elementary saw one student reach tournament level.
“When our tournament student brought her trophy back, she presented it to her classmates, and they all clapped for her,” Dobson said. “Everyone was encouraging, and that's the Boyd way.”
As the students’ abilities grow, Dobson said she aims to get more students signed up for tournaments, with the help of the Allen Foundation of Schools.
“That's something they can use on their resume later in life or as one of their accolades they make,” Dobson said. “There are other benefits to chess, with development of critical thinking skills. It enhances math and reading skills. It's a great club for our Boyd students.”
Following UIL season, students will be able to sign up for the Boyd Chess Club by submitting an application found throughout the school. The club is free to join and open to students between third and sixth grade. Once admitted, students must maintain good grades Dobson said.
“I love the camaraderie,” she said. “All of the kids are supportive of helping each other learn, and our school has such a great sense of community. We really want these kids to benefit from these life experiences.”
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.