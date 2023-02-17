2022-2-26-AllenEagleRun-90.jpg

For five years, Stacy Polk has led the charge in putting together the Foundation for Allen Schools’ annual Allen ISD Eagle Run.

After helping open the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Allen at the Event Center 14 years ago, Polk met the foundation’s executive director, Regina Taylor. Serving on the Rotary of Allen’s board with Taylor, Polk said she developed a passion for community service and joined the foundation.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

