For five years, Stacy Polk has led the charge in putting together the Foundation for Allen Schools’ annual Allen ISD Eagle Run.
After helping open the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Allen at the Event Center 14 years ago, Polk met the foundation’s executive director, Regina Taylor. Serving on the Rotary of Allen’s board with Taylor, Polk said she developed a passion for community service and joined the foundation.
The race has helped fund the foundation’s efforts to provide a better educational experience for students while promoting community health.
From finding sponsors, volunteers and food vendors to ordering medals and merchandise to having bathrooms nearby, Polk has helped in the year-round planning that goes into the Eagle Run.
“This is an event where as you get closer, you're asking 'have I done everything, is everything reserved and ready to go',” she said.
However, a sense of relief settles over her as people begin showing up at 6 a.m. and all comes together, she said.
“It's almost like a lump in my throat because it's a really crucial community event,” Polk said. “You see little kids taking pictures with their school mascots, you see people out socializing or jogging in place. It's fun to see your community come together for this short morning exercise. It's special seeing people participating.”
For over a decade, the race has brought the community together.
“The Allen ISD Eagle run is now in its 15th year,” Polk said. “It started as the patriot run at Boone Elementary. It got too big for them to handle, so they were looking for a nonprofit to take it over and turn it into something bigger. At the time, the Foundation for Allen Schools wasn't doing any big events, so it decided to take it on. They have seen it grow into this amazing race.”
Each year, the race draws over 3,000 runners, reaching a high of 3,800, according to Polk.
Whether you’re a competitor looking to set a new personal record, a family or business supporting local schools, the Eagle Run offers allows all community members to help make a difference. According to Polk, money garnered from the race goes toward classroom funding for Allen teachers and a wide variety of scholarships from the foundation and PTA for Allen students.
“One volunteer promoting the run can bring in a couple hundred to several thousand dollars,” Polk said. “That's been a good win for the PTA.”
Whether you’re a runner, a family member sponsoring a child or a community member supporting the district, Polk said participation is not required to register.
The run is slated to take place 8 a.m. Feb. 25 at 155 Rivercrest Blvd. More information can be found at AllenEagleRun.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
