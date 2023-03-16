As Allen develops its last major commercial corridor, residents can look forward to several incoming entertainment and dining experiences.
The Farm is an economic development project within the city, and it represents the first major project on Allen’s 121 corridor to kick off and create a base of amenities for area residents and incoming businesses to enjoy.
Areas like West Lake Park, a future boardwalk featuring upscale restaurants; gaming center High Five; Chicken and Pickle and the expanding HUB development aim to provide a myriad of fun activities for families and residents.
“With all that happening, we've also kicked off the first office building there, which is called Farm Work 1, where we hope to bring in some corporate tenants with about 100,000 square-foot, three-story building near all the amenities,” said Dan Bowman, Allen Economic Development Corporation’s CEO. “That's what the office users are looking for — a place to dine, have entertainment, and all of that. We think that will be very successful as we fill that building with new tenants.”
High Five and Chicken and Pickle are supposed to be breaking ground this year and are slated to open in 2024.
“Going into the summer or early fall, you'll see shovels in the ground,” Bowman said.
Coming out of the winter months, Bowman said the HUB has seen a lot more traffic as locals bring their families to the event lawn to enjoy movie nights, participate in sports watch parties and more. Additionally, the HUB's second floor has allowed space for several community groups to meet since it opened.
“I think the thing people are learning is that the HUB has a ton of indoor space too,” Bowman said. “You can go year round. People can really enjoy it regardless of temperature. I think it's a really cool, cultural amenity that people have been looking for.”
Over the next 10 years, Bowman said the Allen EDC aims to build out a total of 1.6 million square feet of office space to bring more careers to Allen and provide daytime traffic to the restaurants The Farm will have to offer.
“To bring in this great tax base to lower the tax burden on the residents that brings jobs and has an amenity base to spend time with neighbors with new dining options, it hits on all the different goals,” Bowman said. "We're pretty excited. We think it's a sign of more good things to come. “
