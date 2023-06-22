Allen ISD has adopted a budget despite the Texas Legislature continuing into special session.
The district adopted a deficit budget for the 2023-24 year, with a $218.1 million revenue line and $227 million expenditure line. Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Brian Carter told the Allen ISD Board of Trustees at the meeting that despite a significant rise in inflation, the state has not increased the basic allotment for several districts.
“There will be some additional revenue for districts that had a voter approved tax rate election, an increase in average daily attendance, but there's not enough to combat the recent inflation,” Allen ISD Finance Director Lance Rainey told the Allen American. “Since 2019, inflation has been over 17%. There's not enough revenue addition to combat inflation by any means.”
According to Rainey, one of the positives of the current session is that the state has passed a statute that will increase the golden penny yield for districts who will hold a tax election.
A negative impact on the district’s budget is House Bill 3, which will require armed officers in every campus, Rainey said.
“It comes with a small allotment from the state, but it's not enough to cover what that projected expenditure would be,” he said. “There's not a lot of positive from the legislative sessions.”
With a deficit budget, Rainey said Allen ISD’s ability to remain competitive for teachers will be impacted.
“It will be more difficult for districts to remain competitive unless they're willing to do what a lot of districts are doing, which is adopt a deficit budget on their own and not wait for the legislative session to end, which is what we have done,” he said.
Rainey added that a more difficult challenge will be finding out why North Texas is seeing so many educators leaving the field.
“A lot of the additional work and requirements teachers have faced since the pandemic is creating an environment where teaching is not as inviting of a profession as it was maybe 10 years ago,” he said. “That's a concern a lot of districts are facing. There are fewer teachers to hire, and we have to make our district more attractive to them than others.”
While Allen ISD joined other districts in adopting a 2023-2024 school budget, Rainey said there’s some uncertainty regarding property taxes and school vouchers.
“A lot of the school finance legislation is being held hostage by the house and the senate because of the requirement from the governor that the legislature will come out with some kind of voucher, using public tax dollars to fund private education,” Rainey said. “The governor said he will not sign anything unless it has a full-blown voucher proposal that he agrees with. Districts are really in a holding pattern to see what legislation does in the second special session.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
