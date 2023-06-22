Allen isd.jpg
Courtesy of Allen ISD

Allen ISD has adopted a budget despite the Texas Legislature continuing into special session.

The district adopted a deficit budget for the 2023-24 year, with a $218.1 million revenue line and $227 million expenditure line. Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Brian Carter told the Allen ISD Board of Trustees at the meeting that despite a significant rise in inflation, the state has not increased the basic allotment for several districts.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

