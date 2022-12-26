Here are some events and activities that you can enjoy and ring in the new year. Welcome, 2023!
Allen
New Year’s double marathon, half marathon and 5K
Starting at 7 a.m. Dec. 31, area runners are invited to come out to Celebration Park in Allen for a series of runs.
Runners will follow an out-and-back course that starts in Allen’s Celebration Park and takes runners along the paved walking, running and biking trails that both wind through the park and extend outside the park and into the neighborhoods beyond the park, roughly in parallel with the Angel Parkway.
Those running the half marathon will run the 6.55-mile course twice, while those running the full marathon will make four loops around the course.
The race is open to both runners and walkers and features a 6-hour time limit for all race distances, which means that walkers especially should have plenty of time to complete the race no matter which distance they choose.
Wish boxes at the Allen Public Library
Children form grades K – 6 are invited to the Allen Public Library from 2:30-3:30 p.m. for a time of crafting.
For the New Year, attendees will have an opportunity to decorate a craft box to hold all their New Year's wishes inside.
The HUB
The HUB in Allen will hold two New Year's eve celebration events on Dec. 31. From 6-9 p.m., families are invited to the HUB for a variety of food items, and family friendly fun.
From 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., adults will have an opportunity to come out and ring in the new year.
Carrollton
Live music at American Legion Post 597
Justin Russell Band will be at American Legion Post 597 to ring in the new year. The band will be performing at 1024 S Elm Street, Carrollton, TX from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31-Sunday, January 1. American Legion Post 597 welcomes anyone and everyone to this event.
Coppell
Holiday Scavenger Hunt
Holiday fun is hidden all over the city of Coppell through Jan. 6, 2023. To participate in the hunt, simply solve the clues, find each of the five holiday ambassadors hidden around town, pose for a photo with each, and then upload the photos to social media with the hashtag #coppellholidays and be sure to tag the city of Coppell. There are multiple holiday-themed ambassadors hidden around Coppell, but only a special few will earn Coppell’s holiday enthusiasts a prize. All clues are posted at www.coppelltx.gov/holidays. Once you’ve solved the clues, taken photos, posted and tagged accordingly, stop by the town center to claim a prize, which supplies last.
Fa La La La Lights
Enjoy the Fa La La La Lights, which is the city of Coppell’s holiday lights contest. The contest is currently underway and Coppell residents have decorated their homes with their holiday best. A map of participating homes can be found on Coppell’s Parks and Recreation website under the “Special Events” tab. Lights will be displayed until the morning on Jan. 1, 2023.
Frisco
Countdown to Noon at the Sci-Tech Discovery Center
The Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco (8004 N Dallas Parkway) will host a "Countdown to Noon" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Attendees will get to celebrate the new year "with style and STEM." Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Activities include electronic ball drops, a light writing photo room, making dry ice sparkling juice to toast and more.
More information is at mindstretchingfun.org/countdown-to-noon
Lakeside
Noon Year's Eve Party
Join the Little Elm Public Library to celebrate the new year with the library's Noon Year's Eve party. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. and encourages all in attendance to countdown to noon. This event is free and open to the public at the Little Elm Public Library.
Christmas light show
The seasonal fun continues as The Colony Christmas Spectacular Lightshow is underway now through Jan. 1, 2023 at Perryman Park, 4930 South Colony Blvd. The show is choreographed to music and can be seen every evening from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tune the radio to 99.9FM to enjoy the music.
New Year's Eve Bash
Join Grandscape as they ring in the new year with a night of music, laughs, and more. The evening will include an appearance by NYNY Dueling Pianos. Plus, don’t miss out on our New Year’s countdown and midnight fireworks show.
Stage Schedule:
- 8:00pm – Live DJ
- 9:00pm – NYNY Dueling Pianos
- 11:55pm – New Year’s Countdown
- 12:00am – Midnight Fireworks Show
- 12:15am – Live DJ
This is a free event and open to the public. Seating options will be available on the lawn and in front of the stage. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to view the performances throughout the night. The event will be at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn.
Lewisville
Noon Year's Eve Party
Join the Lewisville Public Library for dancing with music provided by Dano as they countdown to a balloon drop at noon. No registration or ticket required. This Noon Year's Eve Party will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Lewisville Public Library.
McKinney
Free Community Yoga in the Taproom
TUPPS Taproom & Events in McKinney will host a free community yoga session with North Texas Yoga from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
"Our monthly free community yoga with North Texas Yoga will end the year with a BANG as we celebrate the close of 2022 with 108 Sun Salutations," the event page states. "Set positive intentions for the new year and celebrate in the taproom after!"
The event will take place at 721 Anderson St.
New Years Eve party at Gather in Downtown McKinney
Gather in Downtown McKinney is hosting a New Years Eve party starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 and going until 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
Tickets are $65. Admission includes two drink tickets, passed appetizers, DJ, champagne toast and party favors. There will be a cash bar.
More information is at eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-party-tickets-477565149217
Plano
A Western celebration
Grab your Stetson hat, cowboy boots and go footloose as the Courtyard Theatre celebrates New Year’s Eve with a night full of foot stomping songs, cowboys and gamblers at the Yellowstone at 7:30 Dec. 31.
This immersive experience, a step back in time to the 1890’s, includes a performance on Stage and a saloon casino in the lobby before the show and at intermission.
Each ticket comes with 5 casino chips. Chips can be redeemed for prizes at the end of the night.
Boardgame Bash
Ring in the new year at Dubs Tea N Eats with a New Year’s Eve Board Game Bash.
This event will run from 10am, through midnight and beyond and is free to attend.
Dubs will have an onsite library that is free to enjoy, or you can bring your own games. Food and drinks will also be available. The kitchen will close at 6 p.m., so outside food will be allowed after the kitchen closes. There is room for over 50 people.
New Year's Disco
Go to disco heaven at DFW’s premier New Year’s Eve event at Legacy Hall with three floors of live entertainment, multiple craft bars, and a midnight celebration.
Select eateries will open for delicious late night bites. Try not to catch disco fever with The Rich Girls’ mesmerizing performance from 8PM – 10PM in the Lexus Box Garden.
Whether you’re into classic throwback disco or modern mixes, each floor gets groovier with a different DJ and Instagrammable moments.
