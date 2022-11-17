The long-anticipated Terrell Recreation Center is slated to open August 2023.
Since its growth in the west side of the city, Allen Parks and Recreation has spent the last 20 years putting together a plan for a new recreation facility.
Originally called the Rowlett Creek Recreation Center, the name changed to honor former Mayor Stephen Terrell.
“We are about 65% through construction,” Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham said. “By Christmas, we hope to have the building ‘dried in,’ meaning it's an enclosed building, and we can condition the air. A lot of the other trades can start working at that point. By Summer, we should be done. We're on schedule and on budget. Everything is going well and on budget.”
With an anticipated 100 staff members, the Terrell recreation center aims to provide something unique to Allen residents, including an indoor playground and childcare area for parents to leave their children while they work out, multiuse courts, pickleball courts and more.
“I think this will have a large community impact,” Meacham said. “We don't have a recreation center on the west side. This will be a big relief on that side to have a facility to have a community gathering space. A recreation center is more than just a fitness center and basketball court. We'll have an indoor two-story playground for kids, we're working on a field house for the Allen Sports Association, which will be a relief to the schools.”
Once construction is complete, staff will install the fixtures and equipment and train its new staff over the next 60 days.
Memberships are slated to be sold in May. Fees will be reduced for Allen residents, Meacham said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
