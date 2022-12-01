For six years, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce staff has worked to reach the highest designation, through sound policies, effective organizational procedures and making a positive impact on the community.
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has taken its accreditation to the next level with a five-star accreditation — the highest designation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
For six years, the chamber has worked to reach the highest designation, through sound policies, effective organizational procedures and making a positive impact on the community, said Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce CEO Sharon Mayer.
“The chamber got four stars five years ago,” Mayer said. “From that moment on, the goal was to be a five-star chamber.”
Mayer said the process takes at least nine months to complete as the U.S. Chamber and executives from other chambers across the nation review the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce's membership, finances, programming and more.
“We got the call saying, 'congratulations, you got your five-star accreditation,'” Mayer said. “That was huge. It was time for a party. The reason it's so special is there are 132 accredited chambers, but there are only 25 in the state of Texas with five stars. That's why it's an honor to receive that at a five-star level, because it means we're doing things the right way. They're very particular when it comes to legislative affairs. If you know the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, you know they are a lobby group. They have a lot of focus on governmental affairs.”
Over the next year, the Allen Fairview Chamber plans on creating a role for a governmental liaison that will engage in legislative affairs.
“We're a little different in Texas because our legislature only meets every other year, whereas other legislatures meet every year,” Mayer said. “We don't have a lot of grassroots efforts for the state until it's a legislative year or election year. Usually, we have efforts for local elections and school board elections. The chamber has never and will not endorse a candidate. We study things like bond proposals from things like the city or the district and determine whether it's good for the community or not. We're not just about the business community. We're about the whole community.”
In addition to its accreditation, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce received a list of areas to improve. Mayer said the key focus is including the legislative component into the chamber.
“We do a really good job with making sure what we do ties back into our mission, whether it's education, advocacy or building relationships,” Mayer said. “We want it to all tie back into that.”
Every five years, the chamber will undergo reaccreditation to maintain its five stars. At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8, the chamber will host a “Jingle and Mingle” event to thank its members for their work in the community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
