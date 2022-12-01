Chamber.png

For six years, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce staff has worked to reach the highest designation, through sound policies, effective organizational procedures and making a positive impact on the community.

 Courtesy of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has taken its accreditation to the next level with a five-star accreditation — the highest designation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For six years, the chamber has worked to reach the highest designation, through sound policies, effective organizational procedures and making a positive impact on the community, said Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce CEO Sharon Mayer.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments