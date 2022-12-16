The US 75 corridor will see a self-storage concept that will also aim to support local business.
The more than 128,000 square foot building, set to be occupied by Montfort Capital, will stand tall at three stories and be surrounded by green space, complete with a walking trail connecting to US 75 and Curtis Lane, where the building is slated.
Montfort Capital Partners is a Dallas-based firm that invests exclusively in self-storage projects across the nation. Co-Founded by V.K. Gupta, Amish Gupta and Shrenik Shah, the team has more than 50 years of experience in real estate.
While much of the space will be intended for self-storage, Maxwell Fisher with the applicant, Masterplan, told Allen City Council at a Tuesday meeting that some of the office space could be utilized as a “business incubator” to help small businesses that have outgrown their home space and are looking for an office. Such businesses, according to Fisher, include real estate, travel service, health and beauty services, financial services, fine artists, home décor, law offices and more.
While residents expressed concerns to Fisher regarding noise and traffic, Fisher said that the offices will conduct business by appointment only, and self storage never has a peak hour like retailers or other establishments. Fisher told council that the business will have around three to five businesses per hour or 60 visitors over the course of a 16-hour day.
Because the lot is located between a Walmart and the Allen Premium Outlets, Fisher told council that the lot would not be ideal for other retailers.
Allen councilmember Dave Cornette said while the development does not fit in with the comprehensive plan, it was better than an empty lot. The item passed unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
