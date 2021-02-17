The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced an overflow of wastewater at the Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (RWWTP) located at 3020 Orr Road in Allen.
This overflow was primarily caused by an isolated pumping disruption related to severe weather conditions. As pumping was restored, equipment was overloaded, causing the overflow to occur. From approximately 7:05 p.m.. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a volume of approximately 721,875 gallons overflowed. A majority of the wastewater remained on the plant site, however, a small portion traveled approximately 300 feet beyond the plant fence, but did not reach Lavon Lake or another body of water.
NTMWD personnel have initiated clean-up activities and will continue these efforts as weather conditions allow. All impacted areas will be cleaned and disinfected. The overflow did not impact the NTMWD potable water system; drinking water delivered by NTMWD is safe for human use and consumption. Environmental assessments will be conducted, and any detectable downstream environmental impacts will be treated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
NTMWD personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the TCEQ Regional Office of this event. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within a half-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. The water supplied by your local municipality, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
