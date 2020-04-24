There are currently over 500 unhoused people living in Collin County. In 2019, 558 were identified as experiencing homelessness. On top of being without secure housing, many are now unemployed, and the shelters available are struggling with resources.
Collin County Homeless Coalition board member Ron Johnson said shelters and organizations are working overtime to find ways to provide for their clients.
“A lot of them had their fundraising events canceled because of the group restrictions, and so funding for them to keep their ongoing operations is challenging,” Johnson said.
AGAPE Founder and Executive Director Janet Collinsworth said the resource center is seeking specific donations from the community.
“AGAPE depends on community donations for paper products, household cleaning, personal hygiene supplies, diapers, gas and Walmart gift cards,” she said. “These donations have diminished.”
But for refugees and women fleeing abuse, the effects of COVID-19 go beyond housing insecurity.
Texas Muslims Women’s Foundation in Collin County began preparing for the pandemic in January. By March, the center quarantined one of its shelters.
“We shut down the office, shut down one shelter completely where she was, made sure everybody else was quarantined and safe,” Interim Executive Director Mona Kafeel said.
Before the pandemic, Kafeel said many residents were bringing in their own income. But as entire industries have closed, each of the shelter’s women is now unemployed.
“If I had to put a percentage, it is 60% to 70% is due to COVID,” Kafeel said.
Staff members at the foundation are taking on new roles to keep afloat. Case managers for women going through divorce have become part-time teachers and translators.
“Usually, kids will do homework at school, or teachers were the support system for these children. Now teachers have so much on their plate.” Kafeel said.
Women fleeing violence at the shelter carry their own trauma from abuse or isolation after moving to the U.S. But because of the weight of the pandemic, Kafeel said the staff members need help, too.
“They're scared for the clients at the shelter, they're scared for themselves and they're scared because they have to show such a strong face for these clients,” she said.
Some of the extra help from staff is coming in the form of legal services. According to Kafeel, there are women in the shelter who filed for divorce just days before arriving. Some are social distancing at home and reaching out for help.
“Women are staying at home with the abuser. They are scared for their life,” Kafeel said.
There are still resources available for those unhoused in Collin County. Food pantries in the area have geared up for the economic toll of COVID-19 for weeks. Next month, North Texas Giving Day will donate its funds to over 300 nonprofits in the area.
