Sloan Corners is set to be one of the biggest projects Allen has seen in decades, according to Economic Development Director Dan Bowman.
Spanning 500 acres, this development is projected to exceed a total $3 billion in value upon completion.
“Sloan Corners is a major economic development driver for us,” Bowman said. “Our interest in the project is seeing the office component.”
The Billingsley Company plans to bring around 6 million square feet of office, making the development a major employment hub. In addition to the offices, the company will bring in a 32-acre park surrounded by several retail and entertainment entities to be a place for people to come together.
On the Allen side of US-75 near State Highway 121, the development will occupy 261 acres, while Fairview will see an additional 200 acres developed.
“It creates a very large presence that the Billingsley Company's building at Sloan Corners,” Bowman said. “For us, ultimately, it's going to conservatively bring in $300 million just to the city over the next 30 years. When you think about that tax revenue coming in, it really allows us to provide city services for that development as well as extra dollars for services throughout Allen. We can go in and use it for road projects, to fill potholes, hire police officers and firefighters. The nice thing about this development is a net positive to this community.”
Bowman also highlighted multiplying factors including the number of jobs brought to Allen from large corporations to employees at a nearby restaurant due to the development.
“You think about places going in right now like the High 5, the Chicken and Pickle, The HUB, there will be similar pieces going in Sloan Corners,” Bowman said. “It will be unique to that area, but surrounding the park they call Bravo Park, they'll be putting in this entertainment. Really, that's what's driving us: the commercial tax base.”
The first step for Allen will be building roads, water, sewer, detention and storm drainage to establish a working infrastructure for Sloan Corners. Bowman said he expects buildings to be occupied by 2026 or 2027.
“I'm looking forward to when the citizens of Allen and the business community can go sit on a patio overlooking a beautiful park, go walking or jogging on the trails or a major business opens up in one of the midrise office buildings overseeing the beautiful project, and we're all there to cut the ribbon and see it become a reality,” Bowman said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
