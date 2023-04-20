Allen Americans file.png

Kansas City, Mo. – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), beat the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Americans had their game going early as Colton Hargrove scored just 2:21 into the opening period, knocking one into the Kansas City net for his first of the postseason. Colby McAuley and Hank Crone had the assists. The game remained 1-0 until the 19:59 mark of the first period when Jack Combs scored on the power play to beat the horn and give the Americans a 2-0 lead after the first period.

