spotlight featured
2021 Star Local Media All-Area Softball Team
- Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Latest Podcast
Most Popular
-
Frisco to pursue legal action against Netflix, Hulu and Disney
-
Plano police searching for two suspects who allegedly burgled an apartment
-
Frisco man gets five life sentences for 2019 shooting
-
Man arrested in connection with Carrollton man's murder gets 50 years
-
Plano police searching for two suspects who allegedly burgled an apartment (UPDATED)
-
Speed limit reduced on portion of Eldorado Parkway
-
Parent speaks up for Mesquite ISD teacher's rehire
-
Paxton sues Prosper couple for "pyramid scheme" that targeted African Americans
-
Plano police searching for three suspects accused of armed robbery, burglary, credit card abuse
-
Celina surpasses Frisco benchmark for residential permit issuances in recent cycle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.