For the ninth year, Star Local Media has launched an all-market football preview designed to inform readers in preparation for their favorite high school’s upcoming season.

In the pages below, readers can find everything from team and district previews, to player spotlights and schedules for the 2021 season – all chock full of depth and detail. All that and more is chronicled throughout this tab, which previews the 40 public high schools and 12 districts within Star Local Media's coverage area.

It doesn't stop there either.

Throughout the season, Star Local Media will be on the scene every Friday night, and even a handful of Thursdays and Saturdays sprinkled in along the way. For up-to-the-minute news and coverage for everything sports-related in your respective communities, visit starlocalmedia.com and become acquainted with the Twitter handles of the Star Local Media sports staff (Matt Welch, @MWelchSLM; Devin Hasson, @DevinHasson; David Wolman, @david_wolmanFWS).

In addition to week-to-week game coverage, we will provide previews, columns, player and team features, college commitment stories, weekly photo galleries, a plethora of videos, our Athlete of the Week initiative and of course, the Pick-It Line.

Our 14 community newspapers and this website will serve as the vehicles for all this content. For now, though, we hope you enjoy browsing through our ninth all-market football preview, because it’s only a sign of things to come.

2021 GRIDIRON PREVIEW

DISTRICT 5-6A

Allen Eagles

Little Elm Lobos

McKinney Lions

McKinney Boyd Broncos

Prosper Eagles

DISTRICT 6-6A

Coppell Cowboys

Flower Mound Jaguars

Hebron Hawks

Lewisville Fighting Farmers

Marcus Marauders

Plano East Panthers

Plano Wildcats

Plano West Wolves

DISTRICT 9-6A

Rowlett Eagles

Sachse Mustangs

DISTRICT 10-6A

Horn Jaguars

Mesquite Skeeters

North Mesquite Stallions

DISTRICT 5-5A DIVISION I

Centennial Titans

Heritage Coyotes

Independence Knights

Lone Star Rangers

Reedy Lions

The Colony Cougars

Wakeland Wolverines

DISTRICT 6-5A DIVISION I

Newman Smith Trojans

R.L. Turner Lions

DISTRICT 7-5A DIVISION I

McKinney North Bulldogs

West Mesquite Wranglers

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION II

Creekview Mustangs

DISTRICT 6-5A DIVISION II

Poteet Pirates

DISTRICT 7-5A DIVISION II

Frisco Raccoons

Lake Dallas Falcons

Lebanon Trail Trail Blazers

Liberty Redhawks

Lovejoy Leopards

Memorial Warriors

Rock Hill Blue Hawks

DISTRICT 4-4A DIVISION II

Celina Bobcats

DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION II

Sunnyvale Raiders

 

