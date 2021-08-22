For the ninth year, Star Local Media has launched an all-market football preview designed to inform readers in preparation for their favorite high school’s upcoming season.
In the pages below, readers can find everything from team and district previews, to player spotlights and schedules for the 2021 season – all chock full of depth and detail. All that and more is chronicled throughout this tab, which previews the 40 public high schools and 12 districts within Star Local Media's coverage area.
It doesn't stop there either.
Throughout the season, Star Local Media will be on the scene every Friday night, and even a handful of Thursdays and Saturdays sprinkled in along the way. For up-to-the-minute news and coverage for everything sports-related in your respective communities, visit starlocalmedia.com and become acquainted with the Twitter handles of the Star Local Media sports staff (Matt Welch, @MWelchSLM; Devin Hasson, @DevinHasson; David Wolman, @david_wolmanFWS).
In addition to week-to-week game coverage, we will provide previews, columns, player and team features, college commitment stories, weekly photo galleries, a plethora of videos, our Athlete of the Week initiative and of course, the Pick-It Line.
Our 14 community newspapers and this website will serve as the vehicles for all this content. For now, though, we hope you enjoy browsing through our ninth all-market football preview, because it’s only a sign of things to come.
2021 GRIDIRON PREVIEW
