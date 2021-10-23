Fresh off a wild 48-44 come-from-behind victory over Little Elm, McKinney Boyd couldn’t find the same magic in a 35-10 loss to Denton Guyer on Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Boyd opened the scoring with a 40-yard field goal by Caleb Sempebwa for a 3-0 lead. But the Broncos’ offense never found the end zone Friday night. The only touchdown for Boyd came off of a turnover, with Ethan Wesloski scoring on a 1-yard fumble return late in the game.
Boyd was held to 101 total yards in the loss.
Quarterback Ryan Shackleton threw for 68 yards on 14-of-23 through the air. Carter Whitefield rushed 14 times for 37 yards.
Guyer rallied with 35 unanswered points behind the play of junior quarterback Jackson Arnold. He put up 308 total yards and three touchdowns. Arnold completed 20-of-28 passes for 242 yards. He also rushed 13 times for 66 yards.
Brady Noble was Arnold’s favorite target, catching 11 balls for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Allen run game too much for McKinney
Allen won another 5-6A contest Friday despite not having the services of senior standout Jaylen Jenkins.
Devyn Turner filled in nicely for Jenkins, rushing 25 times for 211 yards and a pair of scores as the Eagles remained unbeaten in district play with a 35-14 rout of McKinney at Eagle Stadium.
Allen also found success through the air. Quarterback Mike Hawkins completed 8-of-13 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns – two to Jordyn Tyson, who caught five balls for 87 yards. Jacob Brasher added two pass receptions for 50 yards and a score.
Allen won its sixth straight game and the Eagle defense held McKinney scoreless until the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Sampson Nazarko completed 14-of-24 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown and threw two interceptions. Xavier Filsaime led all McKinney receivers in total yards with 78 on two catches with one touchdown.
Sheldon King was efficient in the running game for the Lions, carrying five times for 92 yards and a score. Bryan Jackson was the workhorse, finishing with 83 yards on 21 totes.
Prosper powers through Braswell
Needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, Prosper rose to the occasion on Friday and scored a 38-17 victory on the road against Braswell.
The Eagles used a run of three touchdowns scored across a six-minute stretch to take control. Following a combined five punts to begin the night, Prosper broke the seal on a 52-yard touchdown run by Aaron Coleman for a 7-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter. After Braswell countered with a field goal, the Eagles churned out another big-play score with quarterback Harrison Rosar connecting with Tyler Bailey for a 63-yard touchdown.
A Braswell punt gave way to another monster gain by Prosper with Rosar finding Houston Hawkins for a 91-yard touchdown and a 21-3 lead with 9:43 left in the second quarter.
Bailey and Carson McClendon both logged interceptions to round out the first half with Prosper in front 24-3 thanks to a 22-yard field goal by Austin Stiglets.
The Eagles totaled 579 yards against an improved Braswell defense, led by 377 passing yards and four touchdowns by Rosar. Hawkins had a career night in the win with six catches for 211 yards and two scores, while Bailey was on the receiving end of five catches for 149 yards and two more touchdowns.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.