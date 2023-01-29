The prospect of playing significant minutes at the varsity level can be daunting, and sure enough that's what Allen's Melania Fullerton was faced with to begin the 2021 season when she was just a sophomore.
But it's nothing the Lady Eagles' now-senior star midfielder hadn't seen before.
Fullerton is plenty familiar with playing against top competition and older players, be it from her experience on the club circuit or several years as part of the Grenada national team program. Fullerton was called up to Grenada's Under-17 squad at just 10 years old and represented the Caribbean nation in multiple Concacaf tournaments. Last year, the Vanderbilt commit earned a call-up to Grenada's senior national team at age 16.
Fullerton has been competing at a high level on the pitch for quite some time, and that includes a successful varsity career at Allen where she helped guide the Lady Eagles to a regional semifinal appearance last season as a junior.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Fullerton discusses her experience competing at the international level, an impressive start for the Allen girls soccer team, and the influence of her father, Eagles head boys soccer coach Kim Fullerton.
SLM: Congrats on opening district with a win over Boyd. What stood out about the team's performance in that match?
MF: Something I admire about this group this year is the chemistry we have as a team. I feel we all work a lot better as a team overall, we have talent and quality in all areas of the field — lots of speed up top and some aggression in the back.
But the chemistry is really what brought us all together as a team, which is something we definitely brought from preseason and gave us that team win.
SLM: You're coming off a junior season where you were voted as the top midfielder in the district. How would you describe your responsibilities in the midfield?
MF: As a midfielder, I am a great one-on-one attacker, skilled, and a very box-to-box type of midfielder. Being the leader in assists, I produce lots of goal opportunities for others up the field and am able to have goal opportunities myself.
I’ve definitely improved on my defensive abilities on the field, which became a big role for me in games.
SLM: How did your offseason go, and was there anything you specifically worked on to improve your game?
MF: With my ECNL team, we qualified to the ECNL Finals event of playoffs in Richmond (Va.), where we played some of the top players and teams in the nation.
Transitioning back to high school in the offseason, we definitely stepped it up a notch in the weight room with a great weight room coach and program. We also had intense, active training.
Lastly, again, I’d say our team chemistry was something that was built before the season and into preseason.As a team, we always find a way to have fun and enjoy the moment while playing or off the field, and that’s what will help us a lot in the future because we all play for each other.
SLM: In addition to representing Allen, you've been part of the national team program for Grenada for several years. What has that experience been like and how has that level of competition helped you develop?
MF: Traveling to play for my national team has been one of the greatest experiences of my life in my soccer career. The first time I was called up I was 10 years old and I competed in the U-15 Concacaf Women’s National Championship. Later on, I then played with the U-17s in that Concacaf tournament as well. Then, I was called for the U-17 again and full national team in the past few years.
Having this experience I was so grateful.The professionalism is top level. Playing with players years older than me, I was able to improve as a player, and the travel experience of it all was a big thing, as I traveled across the country many times and without my parents, which was a big learning experience, and gained so many opportunities through traveling.
One of the greatest parts was also meeting some huge female soccer phenomenons and playing against them.
SLM: Being the daughter of Allen head boys soccer coach Kim Fullerton, how has your father influenced your growth as a player?
MF: My father has played the biggest role in my soccer career along with my mom. No. 1 is definitely the sacrifices they've made taking me to training or my dad training me on my own.
Him being a coach, I gain lots of knowledge from him. My IQ, skill, conditioning, aggressiveness, discipline and coachability all come from him. He pushes me hard in whatever we are doing and makes sure I am improving as a player every time.
One thing he has definitely helped me with is my mentality and discipline as a player, and that's something I will carry with me in the future of my soccer career and in life.
SLM: Belated congrats on committing to Vanderbilt last summer. What was the recruiting process like and went into your decision to choose Vanderbilt?
MF: The recruiting process was difficult because I had a number of really good schools and great coaches who wanted me to come to their program. It was flattering to talk to coaches from a lot of great Division I schools.
In the end, the decision to choose Vanderbilt was a no-brainer. The quality of education, the experience of the coaches, and the beautiful city of Nashville made my decision an easy one.
SLM: When not playing soccer, how do you enjoy your free time?
MF: In my free time, I love to spend time with my family and friends, cook with family, read or just go out and play more soccer.
