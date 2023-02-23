Allen wrestling

For the third consecutive year, the Allen boys and girls wrestling teams both captured championships at the UIL Class 6A state meet, including an unprecedented 14 in a row for the Eagles' boys squad.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

The UIL was plenty busy over the weekend, hosting its annual state championship meets in wrestling and swimming — both of which concluded on Saturday.

Champions were crowned from all around the state, including many nearby with Allen continuing its dynastic run on the wrestling mats and Prosper ISD and McKinney North turning in memorable afternoons in the pool.

Jasmine Robinson

Allen junior Jasmine Robinson has won three UIL Class 6A state championships in as many years on varsity.
Sam Reynolds

Lovejoy junior Sam Reynolds successfully defended his Class 5A state title in the 285-pound bracket.
Camille Murray

McKinney North junior Camille Murray broke her own Class 5A record in the 100-yard backstroke at Saturday's state meet.

