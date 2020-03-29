Some of the most competitive soccer in the Metroplex resides in District 9-6A. In a year where that has been all too evident, coaches and players hope that same competition has a hand in deciding the 2020 season.
With all UIL high school sports suspended until at least May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, soccer teams are in a particularly unenviable predicament as they wait for the next domino to fall amid the statewide shutdown. Aside from the teams still alive in the state boys basketball tournament, no UIL sport in season is closer to the playoffs — most soccer programs have no more than two games remaining on their regular season schedules — but whether or not those final matches actually pan out is up in the air.
“We’ve just had to take it one day at a time,” said Kelly Thompson, Allen girls head coach. “Often times, one day feels like a couple days with the amount of information that we get and the changes that are being made.”
It’s a fluid, ever-changing situation for the players and coaches involved, and one that, in less than two weeks, has altered the entire trajectory of the season.
Following the UIL’s initial suspension of interscholastic activities through March 29, a revised schedule for the high school soccer postseason was released to coaches. That blueprint would have pushed back all playoff dates by two weeks, with the bi-district round beginning April 14 and the state tournament taking place April 29-May 2. Mere days later, the UIL extended its suspension on all games, practices and workouts into May.
“I think it’s great that the UIL has put the information out that May 4 is when we’d continue the season,” Thompson said. “It gives both the girls and me hope that we’ll be able to get out there and finish the season. Obviously, I know there’s a chance that might not happen, but that’s the hope right now.”
Coaches around the district remain hopeful they’ll get to author their own resolution to one of the Metroplex’s most competitive soccer conferences. Tuesday marked three weeks since the last time 9-6A soccer teams took the pitch, having not played since March 3. Following that night’s action, only two teams had clinched playoff spots across the boys and girls districts and either league had decided its overall champion.
Only the boys and girls sides from Allen and Prosper are assured a postseason berth, with the rest of the picture still undecided with two nights left on the district schedule. Currently, the top four teams in the boys district are, in order, Allen, Prosper, Plano West and McKinney Boyd, while Prosper, Allen, Boyd and Plano Senior occupy the top four seeds in the girls conference.
Three other boys teams — Plano East, Jesuit and McKinney — are still mathematically alive in the playoff chase, as are the West girls.
“I’ve been pleased with this whole season. There were some letdowns and injuries just like any other team, but that win against East was huge for us,” said Heather Morse, Plano girls head coach. “The kids played hard and played well and finished off that game. Everybody was beat up and tired, so hopefully this break will have us fresh.”
“All the boys know that I believe we finished beneath our potential last year,” said Brennon Satre, West boys head coach. “Playoffs mean everything to the boys, especially the seniors — only one has played in a playoff game. To reach the playoffs means we have grown as a program and performed at the level that we expect of ourselves.”
Should soccer season continue, Satre’s Wolves might get their wish. A return to action in May could open a number of unconventional resolutions, be it forgoing the remainder of the regular season or abbreviating the postseason in some fashion. In the interim, players are staying active in anticipation of more soccer to be played.
“They’ve been as great as always. My main communication is with our captains and they just want to know what the next workout is and what they can do,” Thompson said. “We just got information that we could do some video chats and that’s something we’ll look into once the district says it’s OK, just so we can see each other for the first time in a month.”
Coaches have been consistent in wanting all players to work out by themselves in adherence to social distancing — something that technology has aided through social media and video chatting.
As all parties to these times of uncertainty, the hope is for a resolution that will allow them to finish the season on their own terms.
“It’d be heartbreaking. It’s ironic — our theme this season is ‘unfinished business’ because we wanted to get back to state and finish what we started last year, and now we don’t even know if we’ll finish our season,” Thompson said. “I’m not trying to think on that news, I know it would be devastating for our seniors, so we’re still holding out hope.”
