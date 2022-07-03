Celina enjoyed its most successful all-around athletics year ever in 2021-22, and that success stacked up among the top high schools in the state.
The Bobcats finished No. 2 in Class 4A in the UIL Lone Star Cup standings, which become final on Friday. Celina wasn't alone either, as Lovejoy also produced a No. 2 finish over in 5A, followed by Frisco Wakeland at No. 3, and Allen was tabbed No. 3 overall in 6A.
Other high schools in Star Local Media markets who cracked the top 25 in the Lone Star Cup standings were Marcus (No. 14 in 6A), Flower Mound (No. 18 in 6A), Prosper Rock Hill (No. 24 in 5A) and Prosper (No. 24 in 6A).
Since the 1997-98 school year, the UIL has annually recognized six high schools (one in each conference) for their overall achievement in academic, athletic and music championships with the Lone Star Cup.
The winners for the 2021-22 school year were Southlake Carroll (6A), Highland Park (5A), Argyle (4A), Lorena (3A), Mason (86) and Abbott (65).
Celina's hallmark year amounted to 101 points tallied by the UIL's scoring criteria. Only four other high schools (Carroll, The Woodlands, Highland Park and Argyle) across all six classifications accumulated at least 100 points in the Lone Star Cup standings.
The Bobcats had plenty of hardware to show for their banner 2021-22 school year, winning two team state championships and advancing to at least the state semifinal round of the postseason in five sports. Celina's girls cross country team got the ball rolling in the fall by capturing their first state title since 2002, and the Lady Bobcats' soccer team followed suit later in the spring by hoisting a state championship in just their seventh year as a varsity program.
Celina posted state runner-up finishes in volleyball and boys soccer, while the high school's football and baseball teams both made appearances in the state semifinals.
Lovejoy exuded a similar balance in athletic excellence, capturing multiple team state championships of its own during the recent school year.
Two of those came in November, with the Lady Leopards setting the tone on the cross country circuit by winning their first-ever state title at the 5A level. Just a couple weeks later, Lovejoy added to its storied history on the volleyball courts by winning a third consecutive 5A championship and a ninth overall state title.
In February, Lovejoy enjoyed a milestone occasion for its boys wrestling team, which captured its first-ever state championship.
The Leopards also turned in memorable years in football, advancing to the regional finals, as well as third-round appearances for both its boys basketball and baseball programs.
Allen, meanwhile, continued its dynastic run on the wrestling mats with a 13th consecutive state title for its boys program and a second straight championship for its girls — the second straight year that the Eagles have swept the 6A state titles. Allen also enjoyed deep playoff runs in football (regional finals), girls soccer (regional semifinals) and boys soccer (regional quarterfinals).
Wakeland impressed plenty on the soccer pitch as well, sweeping the 5A state championships in April. The Wolverines hoisted their fourth state title in the past five postseasons, while the Lady Wolverines won their third championship. Wakeland followed that up with a state semifinal appearance by its baseball team.
Lewisville ISD turned in a productive athletics year with Marcus and Flower Mound finishing within the top 20 in 6A. The Marauders were a model of consistency in 6-6A with playoff appearances in six true team sports, highlighted by regional finals appearances in girls soccer and softball, plus a regional semifinal berth in baseball. Marcus also captured district championships in football, baseball, girls soccer and volleyball.
City rival Flower Mound, meanwhile, authored a resounding year in cross country and track. The Lady Jaguars captured state titles in both sports, and the school's girls soccer team made a run to the regional quarterfinals.
Prosper ISD's two high schools shared 24th-place finishes in their respective classifications. Rock Hill finished out its second year of varsity athletics in banner fashion with its softball team advancing all the way to the state semifinals. The Blue Hawks' sophomore year also included a regional quarterfinal berth in girls soccer and a state runner-up finish in girls swimming and diving.
Prosper hoisted its share of hardware during 2021-22 as well. The Eagles hoisted a state runner-up trophy in girls cross country, captured district championships in girls soccer, baseball and softball, and they qualified for the playoffs in all eight true team sports. Of that lot, Prosper qualified for the regional finals in football and the regional quarterfinals in baseball.
JPII wins Henderson Cup
John Paul II has quickly emerged as one of the state's most well-rounded athletics programs at the private school level, and that was commended recently as winners of the annual Henderson Cup.
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools equivalent to the UIL Lone Star Cup, the Cardinals amassed their most successful athletics year in 2021-22, which included state championships won in boys basketball, girls basketball and girls soccer. John Paul also finished as state runners-up in golf, tennis and boys soccer, and its softball, girls track and girls golf teams made appearances at the state tournament.
The Cardinals finished third in the 6A Henderson Cup standings in 2020-21 and amassed a staggering 104.3 points this year. That figure outlasted fellow state powerhouses San Antonio Antonian (96) and Bishop Lynch (86), making the first time that John Paul has won the Henderson Cup.
In addition to strong marks in boys and girls athletics, the Cardinals scored big in fine arts with state championships won in band, cheer and dance.
Prestonwood Christian, meanwhile, accumulated 46 points in the overall Henderson Cup standings with 34 coming in boys athletics — the fifth-highest mark in TAPPS 6A. The Lions captured a state championship in baseball and finished as state runners-up in volleyball.
