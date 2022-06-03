On Wednesday, the DFW Fastpitch Association released a list of their selections for the 2022 all-Metroplex team.
Numerous softball players from the Star Local Media coverage area earned their way on that list, including seven superlative winners.
Allen alum and Wichita State signee Sami Hood was named player of the year after breaking the Dallas-area single-season record for home runs. The Eagle shortstop hit her 20th home run of the season in Allen’s May 7 area-round playoff game against Irving Nimitz. Joining Hood on the all-Metroplex team was Allen teammate Brynn Burchfield, a second-team honoree.
Marcus had two superlative winners. Senior Faith Dressel was named pitcher of the year, while alum Haidyn Sokoloski, an Oklahoma State signee, garnered senior player of the year. Senior Tori Edwards, an LSU commit, was a first-team honoree, while alum utility Mikaela Olguin, a North Texas pledge, received an honorable-mention selection.
Those four players led Marcus to a historic season. The Lady Marauders defeated Flower Mound in a one-game playoff to clinch the final playoff berth out of District 6-6A. That was just the start of a magical postseason ride for Marcus, which made a regional final appearance for the first time since 2013.
Prosper Rock Hill, which is just in its second year as a program, made it to the state tournament last week for the first time. The Blue Hawks were rewarded for their success, earning a total of seven selections on the all-Metroplex team. Ella Berlage was named freshman of the year, while Rock Hill was named the DFW Fastpitch Association’s coaching staff of the year. Pitcher and alum Grace Berlage and sophomore catcher Gabrielle Luna were on the first team. Infielder and alum Katerina Luna, senior outfielder Veronica Cully (New Mexico commit), and utility Camilla Spriggs were named to the second team.
Florida A&M signee Tamya Waiters excelled on the mound in her only season playing for The Colony, and she was rewarded with 5A player of the year honors. Waiters struck out 234 batters, tossed three no-hitters and four shutouts while leading the Lady Cougars to an appearance in the regional semifinals. Regis University signee Olivia Wick also played a vital role in The Colony’s success, earning a first-team nod on the all-Metroplex team for her efforts.
Lake Dallas alum Shelby Nelson, a University of Central Oklahoma signee, hit .500 for the second straight season – hitting seven home runs with 28 RBIs and 26 runs. She was a second-team selection.
District 5-6A champion Prosper had four players from its talented senior class – and five total – earn their way onto the list, including Texas Tech signee Elizabeth Moffit, who was named the 6A player of the year. Earning first-team selections were Mississippi State signee Gabby Coffey, Houston signee Ayden Allen and Maryland pledge Sydney Lewis. Sophomore Lyndsey Hooker garnered an honorable-mention selection.
McKinney Boyd junior catcher Savanna Luther reeled in a spot on the first team.
Little Elm catcher and University of California-San Diego signee Georgia Heathcock earned a spot on the second team. Finishing the season with a .480 batting average, she helped to lead a young Lady Lobos squad to a bi-district playoff appearance – which comes one year after they went 4-16 overall.
Coppell had three honorees on the second team. Pitcher Kat Miller, a Colorado School of Mines signee, hit .405 with 19 RBIs while finishing with an 18-6 record and 125 strikeouts. Outfielder Adrianna Erichsen, an Arkansas Monticello signee, led the Cowgirls in batting average (.450) with 17 stolen bases and no errors. Senior Medleigh Danchak excelled defensively with a .979 fielding percentage, while driving in eight runs. The Cowgirls finished second in 6-6A and was a bi-district finalist under the direction of first-year coach Ashley Minick.
Hebron, which was crowned district champion for the first time in program history this season, had two selections on the all-Metroplex team. Junior pitcher Lucy Crowder was named to the first team, while senior Shorey Nguyen garnered an honorable-mention selection.
Lewisville rising junior infielder Paislee Allen was named to all-Metroplex team for the second consecutive season, cracking the first team.
Staying in 6-6A, Flower Mound had a total of four honorees. Alum infielder McKenna Andrews, an Iowa State pledge, and senior outfielder and Texas Tech commit Logan Halleman were named to the first team. Senior catcher Katie Cantrell landed on the second team. Senior pitcher Landrie Harris, a Grand Canyon pledge, received an honorable-mention selection.
Plano ISD had representation on the team as well. Plano West senior outfielder Adayah Wallace, a Texas commit, landed on the second team. Plano outfielder Isabella Bishop was an honorable-mention selection.
Frisco ISD had five players from four schools earn spots on the team. Heritage senior pitcher Jensin Hall, a Dartmouth commit, and utility Elyse LeClair were both named to the first team. The Coyotes ran the table in 9-5A and was a regional quarterfinalist in 2022. Reedy senior pitcher Makayla Cox landed on the first team. Wakeland senior pitcher Kate Piskor and Centennial alum Sierra Corbin, a Regis pledge, were honorable-mention selections.
Sachse alum and Texas Tech signee Dee McClarity raked in first-team honors, while alum and infielder Nevaeh Watkins was named to the second team.
John Paul II alum Aubrey Hutzler was an honorable-mention selection at utility, as was Celina senior Kaitlyn Sailor, a New Mexico pledge.
North Mesquite senior infielder Gabrielle Briones, a Stephen F. Austin commit, was named to the second team.
The DFW All-Metroplex All-Star Game is set for June 14 at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney. The home-run derby will commence at 5 p.m., followed by games at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.