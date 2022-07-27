The Prosper Rock Hill softball team closed out their second-ever varsity season on a high note, advancing all the way to the Class 5A state semifinals. The accolades have predictably followed.
The Blue Hawks had seven players recognized by the Texas Sports Writers Association with recent selections to the 5A all-state team. In addition to Rock Hill, standout players at Allen, Marcus, Lewisville, The Colony, and Celina earned spots on the all-state team in their respective classifications.
Rock Hill had the majority of its state semifinalist lineup and one half of its imposing one-two punch in the circle pick up all-state honors, highlighted by a second-team selection for pitcher Grace Berlage. Headed to MidAmerica Nazarene for the start of her college career, Berlage went 20-8 during her senior season at Rock Hill. She added a 1.44 ERA with 172 strikeouts to just 47 walks issued.
Berlage had plenty of support elsewhere, including multiple all-state performers in both the infield and outfield for the Blue Hawks. Two earned spots on the TSWA 5A all-state third team with both third baseman Ella Berlage and outfielder Emily Alvarez recognized.
Ella Berlage enjoyed a breakout freshman season, earning 10-5A newcomer of the year, DFW FastPitch freshman of the year and Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year honors as well. She posted a .417 batting average with 45 hits, including 19 doubles and five home runs, to help produce 46 RBIs and score 32 runs.
Alvarez, meanwhile, was a terror on the base paths with 25 stolen bases during her senior season. Often tabbed No. 2 in the Rock Hill batting order, Alvarez added a .331 batting average with 40 hits, 16 RBIs, 33 runs and a .962 fielding percentage in the outfield.
The Blue Hawks had four players receive all-state honorable mentions in catcher Gabrielle Luna, first baseman Katerina Luna, outfielder Veronica Cully and utility player Jolie Malan.
Gabrielle Luna comprised the other half of Rock Hill's battery, earning a starting role as a freshman. She hit .297 on the year with 30 hits, including four home runs, as well as 31 RBIs, 17 runs and an airtight .993 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Sixty feet away at first base was her older sister, Katerina, who's headed to Pace University for the next chapter in her softball career. Katerina's final year with Rock Hill included a .356 batting average with 42 hits — four being home runs and 16 others resulting in doubles — as well as 42 RBIs and 29 runs.
Cully, an SLM all-area pick in the outfield, checked all the boxes as a potent lead-off hitter for the Blue Hawks during her junior season. She hit .421 from the plate with 48 hits, including two doubles and four triples. The Rock Hill table-setter accounted for 44 runs scored and 16 others batted in, adding 15 stolen bases for the state semifinalists.
Malan had quite the junior season as well. Hitting .360 on the year, she totaled 36 hits, 10 doubles, five triples, 25 RBIs, 34 runs and 12 stolen bases.
Rock Hill will have several all-state performers in its arsenal next season when it transitions to 6A. The Blue Hawks will compete in 5-6A, a district whose MVP award went to Allen alum Sami Hood this past season. With Hood set to begin her college career at Wichita State, her decorated senior season includes a 6A all-state second-team nod to go along with a host of other accolades.
Hood went out with a bang, breaking the Dallas-area single-season home run record with 20 during her senior year. In addition, she hit .477 from the plate with 51 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, 64 RBIs, 55 runs, 32 stolen bases and a .950 fielding percentage at shortstop. She was voted SLM all-area MVP, DFW FastPitch player of the year and MaxPreps All-America first team.
Lewisville, meanwhile, doubled up on all-state picks during a resurgent year for its softball program. The Lady Farmers were represented on the third team by second baseman Jadyn Grandison, while shortstop Paislie Allen received an honorable mention. Grandison hit .433 as a senior with 26 hits, eight doubles, 18 RBIs, 20 runs and eight stolen bases, while Allen posted a .461 batting average to go along with 35 hits, 13 doubles, four triples, 31 RBIs, 26 runs and 15 stolen bases.
Lewisville ISD bunkmate Marcus had one of its standout infielders recognized as well, thanks to a third-team selection at third base for Tori Edwards. The rising senior and LSU commit shared 6-6A offensive player of the year honors with Allen, hitting .406 with four home runs and 11 RBIs with a 1.487 OPS during district play. She leveled up her game in the playoffs too, clubbing seven homers with 15 RBIs to help lead Marcus to the regional finals.
LISD's all-state representation also included two standouts from The Colony with pitcher Tamya Waiters and third baseman Kaitlyn Moeller both receiving honorable mentions. Waiters earned DFW FastPitch 5A player of the year honors in her only season with the Lady Cougars, posting a .292 batting average with 16 errors. On the mound, she went 21-6 with a 1.99 ERA as well as 213 strikeouts to accompany four shutouts and three no-hitters.
Moeller was a big source of power in the middle of the Lady Cougars’ batting order, hitting .412 with 14 doubles, three round-trippers and a team-best 28 RBIs.
On the 4A all-state team, Celina outfielder Kinsey Murray came away with an honorable mention following her sophomore season. A standout defensive specialist on the volleyball court, Murray had a big year on the diamond with a .500 batting average to go along with 56 hits, 23 RBIs, 39 runs and 14 stolen bases. She helped lead the Lady Bobcats to a 24-7 record and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
