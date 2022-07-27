Marcus softball

Marcus senior Tori Edwards slides into home plate to score a run for the Lady Marauders during Friday's regional quarterfinal matchup against Hebron.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Prosper Rock Hill softball team closed out their second-ever varsity season on a high note, advancing all the way to the Class 5A state semifinals. The accolades have predictably followed.

The Blue Hawks had seven players recognized by the Texas Sports Writers Association with recent selections to the 5A all-state team. In addition to Rock Hill, standout players at Allen, Marcus, Lewisville, The Colony, and Celina earned spots on the all-state team in their respective classifications.

