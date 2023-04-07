Allen soccer

The Allen boys soccer team is all smiles after defeating Keller Timber Creek on Friday, 1-0, in the Region I-6A semifinals.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

McKINNEY — A tactical adjustment at halftime, coupled with a familiar brand of defense, was the spark the Allen boys soccer team needed to book its second regional finals appearance in the past three seasons.

The Eagles did so at the expense of a high-powered Keller Timber Creek squad, posting a 1-0 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium in Friday's Region I-6A semifinal. It moved Allen within one win of a trip to the state tournament, scheduled to return to the pitch in McKinney for a noon start on Saturday in the regional finals against Lake Highlands.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

