McKINNEY — A tactical adjustment at halftime, coupled with a familiar brand of defense, was the spark the Allen boys soccer team needed to book its second regional finals appearance in the past three seasons.
The Eagles did so at the expense of a high-powered Keller Timber Creek squad, posting a 1-0 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium in Friday's Region I-6A semifinal. It moved Allen within one win of a trip to the state tournament, scheduled to return to the pitch in McKinney for a noon start on Saturday in the regional finals against Lake Highlands.
"That's a good Timber Creek team. It took us a while to break them down to see what we needed to do," said Kim Fullerton, Allen head coach. "We adjusted our formation a little bit at the half. They seemed to have a few more problems with the two forwards up top. That's a good team, a good game."
Fullerton noted that Allen shifted to a 4-4-2 formation in the second half after playing Timber Creek to a scoreless first 40 minutes. It took the Eagles just eight minutes after the intermission to find the back of the net, as senior Evan Pustejovsky sent a ball across the box for freshman James Mastrangelo, who finished the chance for a 1-0 lead.
"That (formation) allowed us to get down the flank and force the ball in from the backside. Evan did a good job at working that," Fullerton said.
Fullerton lamented that Allen had additional opportunities to extend the lead. The Eagles earned their spot in Friday's regional semifinal following an improbable shootout win over Irving in a March 31 regional quarterfinal — a contest that saw Allen net the tying goal from senior Dylan McBride with just two seconds remaining in regulation.
That goal was set up a lengthy throw-in from junior Osi Iyamah, and Allen nearly capitalized on multiple occasions off similar set pieces on Friday.
But Mastrangelo's goal was all that Allen needed against Timber Creek, leaning on its defense late to ward off any chances at an equalizer. The Falcons did their part to pressure the Eagles late, but senior goalkeeper Alec Setterberg mustered several timely stops in the match's waning moments to help preserve the win.
"We went a little bit defensive. When you're up in a game like this against a good team, you have to make sure you don't open yourself up," Fullerton said. "At this level and this time, good teams are going to meet and you've got to do what it takes sometimes and that involves defending. We defended well."
Friday's win marked the first time Timber Creek, which scored 97 goals on the season, had been shut out since Jan. 21. Allen hopes for similar success on Saturday against a Lake Highlands team bound for the regional finals for the first time since 2014.
"It'll take a lot of grit. That was a tough game against a tough team. We have to get ready to work again," Fullerton said.
