Allen alum Kyler Murray and Sachse alum Devin Duvernay have both come a long way since their days running rampant on the stateside high school gridiron.
Murray and Duvernay, who are cousins, were both voted to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, which will take place Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for its annual all-star game on Wednesday.
It marks Murray's second straight Pro Bowl selection. The former Allen star was one of three signal-callers voted from the NFC, joining Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Rodgers was voted the NFC starter behind center.
Murray has helped Arizona to a 10-4 record – tied for the second-best mark in the conference. In 11 games played, he has thrown for 3,039 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has 270 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground.
Duvernay, meanwhile, will make his Pro Bowl debut after being voted as the return specialist for the AFC. The former Sachse star has been among the best in the league in that area this season – his 360 punt return yards and per-yard punt return average of 14.4 yards both rank No. 1 in the NFL, and his 901 total return yards rank fourth.
