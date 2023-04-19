Screen Shot 2023-04-19 at 1.11.22 PM.png

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Hank Crone, has been named the ECHL Rookie of the Year and recipient of the John A Daley Award.

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Hank Crone, has been named the ECHL Rookie of the Year and recipient of the John A Daley Award.

Crone led all rookies in scoring this season with 105 points. He is the first Americans rookie to reach 100 points in a season. He is the third player in team history to win the award. Alex Lavoie won Rookie of the Year in 13-14 in the CHL with 76 points in 60 games, and Tyler Sheehy won in 19-20 with 70 points in 47 games.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments