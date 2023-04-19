The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Hank Crone, has been named the ECHL Rookie of the Year and recipient of the John A Daley Award.
Crone led all rookies in scoring this season with 105 points. He is the first Americans rookie to reach 100 points in a season. He is the third player in team history to win the award. Alex Lavoie won Rookie of the Year in 13-14 in the CHL with 76 points in 60 games, and Tyler Sheehy won in 19-20 with 70 points in 47 games.
Hank Crone broke the team record for goals in a season with 49. The previous high was 44 in 2014-2015 set by Gary Steffes. He is also the only player to hit the 100-point mark not named Chad Costello. Costello did it three times (125, 103, 122).
“It’s a great honor to win this award,” said Hank Crone. “I had help from some amazing teammates and linemates this season. I couldn’t have done it without them. I’m very proud of what our group accomplished this year. We went from last place in December, to second place in April. We’re not done. We have a special group that has big goals for the postseason. It all begins on Wednesday.”
Crone will play in his first playoff series beginning on Wednesday night in Kansas City. The Dallas, Texas native signed with the Americans last summer after playing last year at Northern Michigan University. Allen had two players finish in the top-5 for Rookie of the Year voting. Liam Finlay was fifth overall.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
