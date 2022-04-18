The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night by a score of 6-3 at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans showed a high level of intensity with a 2-0 lead in the opening 7 minutes with goals from Jack Combs and Spencer Asuchak. Allen went into the second period with that lead cut in half after a goal from Iowa’s forward Ryan Kuffner.
Allen added three more goals to the lead in the 2nd period, with contributions from Ben Carroll and Jared Bethune, as well as Spencer Asuchak scoring his second of the night.
The Americans conceded two more goals in the 3rd period, but a four-assist game from Chad Costello in a very impressive offensive performance sealed the deal in the must-win game.
The Americans finished the Mountain Division in third place following the 72-game season, and will face the Rapid City Rush in the first round of playoffs. Visit the Americans website for tickets.
ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round One vs. Rapid City Rush (Best of Seven Series)
#2 Rapid City Rush (36-25-11) vs. #3 Allen Americans (35-28-9)
Game 1 – Friday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City
Game 2 – Saturday, April 23 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City
Game 3 – Tuesday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 4 – Friday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 5 – Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)
Game 6 – Monday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)
Game 7 – Wednesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
