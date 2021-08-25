On Sunday, Allen assistant football coach James Shillam, 56, passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
“Allen ISD is heartbroken to learn of the passing of James Shillam, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the Shillam family,” said Allen ISD in a statement. “Coach Shillam joined Allen ISD late this summer, and we are mournful of the fact that we could not witness the positive impact that he would have left on our students and our school district.”
Shillam, who previously coached at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton, was one of several new hires within the Eagles’ football program in the months since bringing aboard Chad Morris as the high school’s varsity head coach. Shillam was hired to coach at the freshman level of Allen’s football program.
“He adored every minute of Texas football,” said wife Kyp Shillam in an interview with WFAA. “ For him, Allen was his dream. It was his promised land.”
According to WFAA, Shillam fell ill in early August and battled COVID for two-and-a-half weeks prior to his death. The family said Shillam was not vaccinated, a personal choice for the football coach.
A coach for 26 years, Shillam’s passing comes mere days away from Allen’s 2021 season opener. The Eagles are scheduled to play Plano East at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium as part of the annual Tom Landry Classic.
