GEORGETOWN — Penalty kicks can be a gift and a curse. And while the Allen boys soccer team came away with the upper hand on shootouts two times earlier in the postseason, Dripping Springs was a couple kicks better in Friday's Class 6A state semifinal.
Facing their third shootout in four matches, the numbers game caught up to the Eagles, as the Tigers went a perfect 5-of-5 on penalty kicks to outlast Allen 1-1 (5-3 PKs) from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field to advance to the 6A state final on Saturday.
The Eagles had gotten the better of shootouts in the regional quarterfinals (vs. Irving, 3-2) and the regional finals (vs. Lake Highlands, 5-4) — going 5-of-5 on PKs in the latter. But Allen had to be perfect once again on Friday opposite a Dripping Springs side that couldn't miss.
York Merrill, Mason Russell, Alex Hutchison, Parker Johnson and Joey Svoboda all converted their tries for the Tigers, while Allen's first kick sailed wide right before getting makes from juniors Kyu Peterson, Alfonso Lopez and Suliman Abu Jazar.
A hard-luck end to Allen's second state semifinal appearance in three years, Fullerton felt that never should have been the case on Friday. The head coach lamented his frustration over a pair of sequences during overtime where juniors Osi Iyamah and Josh Daley were knocked to the ground while in the box by Dripping Springs, with neither drawing a whistle from the officials.
"The standard of refereeing a state semifinal game has to be better," Fullerton said. "It's hard as a coach to say that. ... What else do we have to do? We have people just tackled in the box twice in overtime. I don't understand what they wanted us to do to get a result. As a coach, what do you tell your kids?"
The Eagles controlled possession for the bulk of the match, exiting regulation and a pair of overtimes with a 10-6 advantage in shots taken. Allen was able to capitalize on that effort early on, taking a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute after junior Sebastian Sastoque caught Dripping Springs keeper Lucas Perez out of position before slipping pass to senior Evan Pustejovsky for the goal.
The Tigers managed only one shot on goal through 100 minutes, but it was a vital one. A mere four minutes after Allen's goal, Dripping Springs leveled an equalizer. Russell sent a ball across the baseline and into the box that was deflected off the gloves of senior goalkeeper Alec Setterberg, only for Merrill to swoop in and score on the rebound to knot the match at 1-1 in the 17th minute.
"I don't want to take it away from (Dripping Springs) because they did what they had to do," Fullerton said. "They made their penalties in the end and you have to congratulate them for that. In the run of play, I felt like we had them on their feet a lot, but we didn't get the ball in the back of the net."
Friday's loss capped Allen's season at 20-3-5, culminating in the second state tournament appearance in program history.
"It was a great run. The guys showed grit and played hard. They did what they had to do and I think they represented North Texas well," Fullerton said. "They represented the Allen Eagles well. It may feel undone today, but anybody that loses would feel this way. But it was a great season for the kids, and I have to congratulate them for that."
