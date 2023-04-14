Allen soccer

Allen senior Evan Pustejovsky, left, scored the Eagles' lone regulation goal in Friday's state semifinal loss to Dripping Springs.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

GEORGETOWN — Penalty kicks can be a gift and a curse. And while the Allen boys soccer team came away with the upper hand on shootouts two times earlier in the postseason, Dripping Springs was a couple kicks better in Friday's Class 6A state semifinal.

Facing their third shootout in four matches, the numbers game caught up to the Eagles, as the Tigers went a perfect 5-of-5 on penalty kicks to outlast Allen 1-1 (5-3 PKs) from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field to advance to the 6A state final on Saturday.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

