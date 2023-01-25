McKINNEY — The Allen boys basketball team dominated the first half of its District 5-6A schedule to the tune of a 21.4-point margin of victory, with the most decisive of those outings coming Dec. 20 in an 88-50 rout of McKinney Boyd.
As the second leg of the 5-6A round robin tipped off on Tuesday, the Broncos did their part early on to force the up-tempo Eagles to play on their terms. They extended possessions throughout the first half and mustered enough defensive stops to hold Class 6A's No. 4-ranked team scoreless for the first four-and-a-half minutes of the game.
Slowly but surely, Allen found its footing.
The Eagles countered an early 4-0 start for Boyd with 12 straight points, forcing the Broncos into an unenviable game of catch-up won out by first-place Allen, 61-49, to improve to 8-0 in district play.
"I'm overly appreciative of these guys showing up every single day to prepare," said Clark Cipoletta, Allen head coach. "We watch a lot of scout video and run through all their sets, and it's not fun. Fun is getting up and down the floor and playing, so your maturity as a group has to be really high to lock in for an hour of going over sets and scouting reports and plans against a certain player. I've been proud of our guys' ability to do all that and then execute whatever plan we're putting out."
Part of that plan on Tuesday was limiting the firepower of Boyd senior Dre McKnight. Although Boyd's subdued pace partly contributed, McKnight faced plenty of double teams throughout a first half that yielded just four points for the Broncos' leading scorer.
Allen limited Boyd to just five makes from the field through two quarters, opening up a 25-15 lead at the half following a dizzying sequence that saw junior Kaiden Myers save a ball from going out of bounds with a behind-the-back pass that hit his teammate perfectly in stride on the fast break. The ball then found senior Dylan Archey spotting up for a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer for a double-digit advantage.
That make was Archey's third of the half from long range, and the three-year starter had plenty more in the chamber. Archey went on to lead all scorers with 22 points, knocking down six 3-pointers on the night.
"He's one of those kids that puts in so much work that you just want him to be so successful," Cipoletta said. "He put us on his back tonight and shooting like that fixes a lot of problems. When things break down or you make the wrong read and you're on the road, that's when guys have to step up."
Dylan Archey is cooking from deep for @AllenEagleBball. Steal leads to a run-out and Archey drains his 5th 3pt'er on the night to up the lead vs McKinney Boyd to 41-26 with 2:20 left in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/6DU9xa9fSu— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 25, 2023
Senior Femi Olaniyan added 16 points for the Eagles and sophomore Trent Pane chipped in 10, while Boyd got 12 from McKnight. The Broncos' sharp-shooter added three steals in the loss, helping slow Allen out of the gates during a first quarter that produced by a 9-4 edge for the state-ranked Eagles.
"You just need to know where a guy like that is at all times," Cipoletta said. "We were running a guy to help out on occasion and just do what we could to not let him get open shots. We want to make him pass and be more of a facilitator."
The Eagles held the rest of the Broncos' lineup to single digits, leading by as many as 20 points during the fourth quarter en route to their seventh double-digit win across eight district ballgames. Boyd, meanwhile, dipped to 4-4 following its third straight loss and sits tied for fourth place with Denton Guyer.
FINAL: Allen 61, McKinney Boyd 49@AllenEagleBball led by as many as 20 in the 4th behind 22 pts from Dylan Archey and 16 from Femi Olaniyan. Eagles stay unbeaten in 5-6A at 8-0, while Boyd dips to 4-4. Dre McKnight scores 12 to pace the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/xR0xLm36j0— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 25, 2023
Lady Eagles erupt in 2nd half
On the heels of the signature win of its 2022 campaign, the Allen girls needed a half to shift gears on Tuesday at Boyd.
The Lady Broncos, still in search of their first win in 5-6A, did well to limit the state's No. 21-ranked team to just 24 points in the first half, but Allen responded accordingly to open the third quarter. The Lady Eagles dialed up their aggression on defense, jumping passing lanes and opening up a flurry of transition offense that fueled a 26-point quarter en route to a 67-25 victory.
The win kept Allen on equal footing with Denton Braswell and Little Elm at 8-2 as part of a three-way tie for first place in the district. The Lady Eagles nudged their way into that conversation after upsetting No. 15-ranked Braswell on Friday, 35-33.
"I think we wanted the game to be fast and we got out of position a little bit defensively in the first half," said Stephanie Shaw, Allen head coach. "One of our starters was out sick and I think it took us a half for the right people to get to the right spots."
The Lady Eagles blitzed Boyd for a 12-0 run in just over three minutes to start the third quarter, with the bulk of those points created off turnovers. Junior Skye Pepp, freshman Simone Richmond, senior Alana Goosby and senior Raimi McCrary all logged at least three steals apiece in the win, stifling the Lady Broncos' ball movement and ratcheting up the pace to build a 50-20 lead through three quarters.
End 3Q: Allen 50, McKinney Boyd 20@ALLEN_GBBALL shifts gear in a big way to open the 2nd half, scoring 12 straight points in just 3 minutes to start the 3rd. Big quarter for Skye Pepp, who's up to 15 pts after this jumper to beat the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/uyi8rGpScP— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 25, 2023
Senior Alexis Cortez led the way with a game-high 17 points, draining a trio of 3-pointers in the win. She was one of four double-digit scorers for Allen, with Pepp adding 15 points, Richmond logging 10, and McCrary posting an 11-point double-double as the spark for several of the Lady Eagles' transition baskets.
"Raimi does a great job rebounding and was so aggressive," Shaw said."No matter how she's scoring, she does a good job of staying in it and doing all the little things that get us going."
Boyd, meanwhile got 14 points from sophomore Milana Boesch, including six in a first half where her team kept the state-ranked Lady Eagles at arm's length — trailing by single digits up until a sweeping layup from Goosby inside the final minute of the second quarter gave Allen a 24-13 lead that carried into halftime.
The Lady Eagles look to pick up their fourth win in a row at 6 p.m. Friday at McKinney, while Boyd (0-10) attempts to right the ship that same time at Little Elm.
"We don't feel like we're the same team we were against Braswell the first time and showed that," Shaw said. "We have a big emphasis on defense and we're excited to see a few more teams at our place for the second half."
HALF: Allen 24, McKinney Boyd 13Alana Goosby with a sweeping layup in the closing moments of the half to nudge the Lady Eagle lead to double digits. Allen's Alexis Cortez with 8 pts at the break, Boyd has gotten 7 from Vanessa Masamba. pic.twitter.com/W5uagNSNPB— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 25, 2023
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.