As the Allen football team nursed a five-point lead coming out of halftime on Friday, it took all of 11 seconds for CE King to take control. And the Panthers didn't let up.
King running back Dionne Sims found the end zone on the first play of the third quarter, blitzing the Eagles with a 75-yard touchdown run for a 17-15 lead. And although Allen was game to match that score five-and-a-half minutes later, King was just getting started.
Three touchdown passes in a span of less than four minutes followed, with quarterback Darius Clark-James and an aggressive King aerial attack blowing the contest open and ultimately handing Allen a 45-28 loss from Eagle Stadium, dropping the Eagles to 0-2 in the process.
"Right now, we're at a point where we've got a lot of improvement to do. In a situation like that, we have to be so right and right now it's just a little step here," said Lee Wiginton, Allen head coach. "It's not about effort—it's a little step here, a missed tackle there, a guy slips off a block here or there. We're close to having explosive plays but just not quite there.
"It's sad because they're playing so incredibly hard. They love playing this game and for this community, and they're heartbroken right now."
King, meanwhile, churned out one explosive play after another during its pivotal third quarter. Sims' long run was the first of four touchdowns of at least 31 yards surrendered during that frame, one where the Panthers used a 28-7 margin to balloon their lead to 38-22. They did so by accruing 242 yards in the third quarter alone after totaling just 144 yards in the first half.
During that stretch, Clark-James racked up touchdown passes of 81 yards to Vincent Jones, 48 yards to Ca'Marion Mackey and 31 yards to Jones -- the last two coming 13 seconds apart after Allen lost a fumble on a kickoff return.
On the night, Clark-James completed 20-of-28 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns, with Jones accounting for nine catches for 236 yards and three scores.
"The reality is they're young and there are going to be some growing pains with young," Wiginton said. "But you're young when the season started. Once you're put on the field, there's no sophomores or juniors—they're not out there asking you what grade you're in or how much you've played. We stick you on the field, you make plays. That's the reality of our side of it.
"The reality on the outside looking in, there's going to be growing pains and there will continue to be. I think there were some things we did a little bit better, but there's a lot of work to do."
King's third quarter spoiled a 15-10 halftime lead for the Eagles, who bookended the first two quarters with touchdown drives. The Eagles rode their run game early and often, leaning on the trio of junior Micah Ellis, senior Amir McDowell and sophomore Jaxsen Lyons. All three broke off a run of at least 12 yards on the team's opening series, with McDowell finding the end zone on a 17-yard carry for a 6-0 edge with 9:23 to go in the first.
Allen leaned on the run in the waning moments of the second quarter as well, riding Ellis and McDowell to set up a 3-yard run by senior receiver Quinton House-Hammonds on a direct snap to nudge the Eagles back in front with just 51 seconds to play.
In between, the Panthers weren't as accommodating. Allen totaled 133 rushing yards in the first half with 92 coming on the team's two scoring drives. King did its part to hammer the Eagles behind the line of scrimmage, and the Panthers' offense capitalized on promising field position to string together a 10-6 lead late in the first quarter.
An Allen fumble near midfield led to a 36-yard field goal by King, and a short punt contributed to a six-play touchdown drive with Clark-James finding Mekhi Emerenini for a 17-yard touchdown to nudge the Panthers in front with 1:42 left in the first.
A special teams miscue by King offered an opening for Allen, pulling within a point on a 33-yard field goal from senior Brayden Nelson followed by House-Hammonds' touchdown run to put Allen ahead before the break.
House-Hammonds found the end zone twice off direct snaps near the goal line, while McDowell paced the rushing attack with 60 yards and a score. Junior Brady Bricker threw for 201 yards with senior Messiah Washington accounting for 77 yards on six catches.
"I thought the kids battled. We played far from clean," Wiginton said. "I thought we left some stuff out there in the first half and could have played a lot cleaner offensively and had a bigger lead. I felt like the defense, at that point, was really playing some good ball."
In addition to holding King to 144 yards in the first half, the Eagles had surrendered minus-2 yards on the ground prior to Sims' long run to open the third quarter.
The avalanche that followed put Allen in uncharted waters, enduring an 0-2 start for the first time since the late-1990s. Friday's defeat came on the heels of a 39-7 loss on Aug. 25 to a DeSoto team ranked No. 16 in the nation by MaxPreps.
The Eagles seek their first win at 7 p.m. Friday back home against Arlington Martin.
"We're trying hard for our community and I so want to walk out with a win and I want them to be proud of the product that's on the field, but we didn't get it done," Wiginton said. "We're playing great competition and seeing things that are exploiting us, so now we've got to find a way to fix that."
