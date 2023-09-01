Allen vs King

Allen senior Amir McDowell powers his way near the end zone during Friday's game against CE King. McDowell tallied 60 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 45-28 loss.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

As the Allen football team nursed a five-point lead coming out of halftime on Friday, it took all of 11 seconds for CE King to take control. And the Panthers didn't let up.

King running back Dionne Sims found the end zone on the first play of the third quarter, blitzing the Eagles with a 75-yard touchdown run for a 17-15 lead. And although Allen was game to match that score five-and-a-half minutes later, King was just getting started.


