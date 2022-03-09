First-year Allen head baseball coach Jason Wilson has high expectations for his pitching staff for the 2022 season, and the Eagles' showing last week at the Collin County Invitational did nothing to temper that optimism.
Allen went unbeaten over three days in the Collin County Invitational, stringing together wins over Richardson (3-1), Denison (6-1), Plano East (8-0), San Angelo Central (3-2) and Waco Midway (5-4) -- showcasing potential depth on the mound and a balanced output at the plate as part of the productive start to the season.
"I feel really good about our pitching. Our pitching was exceptional last week," Wilson said. "In those five games, our starters threw a lot of strikes and were pounding the strike zone. They kept the other offenses pretty much in check."
Only Midway managed to crack the two-run threshold against Allen -- overall, the Eagles held opponents to 1.6 runs per game in tournament play. Allen did so behind a multitude of capable arms with seniors Colin Huspen, Caleb Chacon, Garrett Carter, Gehrig Vogel and sophomore Jonathan Van Eerden all getting starts over the three-day showcase.
Wilson noted that all five went deep into their respective outings and did so on low pitch counts, including multiple complete games. Despite being the youngest of the group, Van Eerden made quite the impression in his first-ever varsity start by throwing a no-hitter on March 2 against Denison.
Van Eerden struck out five and needed just over 70 pitches to secure the win.
"What impressed me is that he wasn't overwhelmed or nervous," Wilson said. "He was very composed. He went out there and really pounded that strike zone. He took the ballgame to the other team."
Wilson added that Huspen threw 6.1 innings and allowed just four hits against Central, Chacon surrendered only two hits in a shutout win over East, Vogel went the distance to top Richardson, and Carter threw well against Midway.
"We've got it narrowed down to about four or five guys who will be the Tuesday-Friday guys in district," Wilson said. "We don't know who the starters or relievers will be. We're still piecing that together and it's something we'll look at over this week and next week."
At the plate, Allen's lineup averaged five runs per game at the tournament -- an effort where Wilson lauded the play of the bottom half of his batting order. Sophomores Brady Coe and Tate Greene enjoyed productive weeks, both going 6-of-13 at the plate. Greene added four RBIs, including the game-winner against Midway.
Senior Peyton Garbett, meanwhile, tallied seven RBIs on the week, while Wilson noted that senior Nick Mesquita had a strong tournament from the lead-off spot. Mesquita, as well as Chacon, Vogel, Carter, Huspen, senior Tim Reynolds and junior Lathan Van Ausdall, are all returners named to the 5-6A all-district team last season.
Allen finished 8-4 in district play to qualify for the postseason before falling in the bi-district round to regional semifinalist Marcus. Paul Coe, who had led the Eagles' baseball program since 2010, moved into an administrative role as Allen ISD's off-campus PE coordinator that summer, and Wilson was hired as the Eagles' next head coach in July following six years at Lovejoy.
"I've enjoyed it quite a bit. It's been smooth," Wilson said. "I love the kids and how they compete, how hard they work. The offseason program went outstanding, so it's been a really smooth transition for me, personally."
Wilson and the Eagles look to build off their productive start Thursday-Saturday as part of a loaded field in the Scotland Yard Classic, hosted by Highland Park and Southlake Carroll. Allen will square off against both teams, including a 1:30 p.m. Friday showdown against the No. 1-ranked Dragons -- one of three games Allen has scheduled against opponents ranked in the state's top 25 by TXHighSchoolBaseball.com.
In addition to a road game at Carroll, Allen has meetings at Highland Park against No. 23 Keller at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and No. 12 Georgetown (5A) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
"This tournament is one of the strongest fields in the state. We play Keller, Southlake, Highland Park, Sachse and Georgetown," Wilson said. "Those are five really tough games and it'll give us a pretty good idea of where we stand heading into district. It's an extremely tough district and this helps prepare us for that."
