ALLEN — Allen head wrestling coach Jerry Best called Region II the toughest in all of Class 6A. Should that hold up this weekend at the state meet, the Eagles figure to be plenty battle-tested as they continue their pursuit of an 11th consecutive UIL team championship.
On Saturday, Allen qualified wrestlers in 13 of the 14 weight classes contested inside its home gym at the Region II-6A meet. Producing five regional champions along the way, Allen extended its decade-plus regional title streak after compiling 296 points over two days of action — 113 ahead of second-place The Woodlands College Park (183). For comparison’s sake, the Eagles exited Friday’s slate of matchups with 222 points.
“We were a little sluggish [on Friday] but the kids came back and responded well. The guys who lost on Friday battled through and we ended up placing all 14 in the top six and got 13 of them through to state, plus three girls as well,” Best said. “Overall, the kids wrestled really fast. We upset a lot of guys and didn’t get upset much, so we’re pleased with how it turned out.”
Of the Eagles’ automatic qualifiers, eight competed during Saturday’s round of championship matches. Junior Braxton Brown and sophomore Kade Moore got the ball rolling with wins in the 113- and 120-pound finals, both scoring pinfall victories, while sophomore Mario Danzi (145) and seniors Elise Brown Ton (160) and Zane Davis (195) followed suit in standing atop the podium. Sophomores Caden Garcia (106) and Jarrett Moore (132), plus senior Alejandro Cavazos (152), placed second in their respective weight classes, and sophomore Jakob Nakamura (138) and junior Emmett Bivens (285) managed third-place finishes.
Allen also doubled up its state-qualifying contingent on the girls side, thanks to third-place finishes from freshman Brooke Martin (95) and sophomore Eliana Martinez (102).
“Expectations were high. We had one state qualifier last year and got two plus an alternate out this year,” said Josh Brining, Allen assistant coach, of the program’s two girls qualifiers. “We’ve got our systems in place to start having more success in the future. Like I told these girls, we’re on track to where we want to be.”
One of the afternoon’s more entertaining scraps came in a back-and-forth matchup between Danzi and Plano West senior Jacob Aragon where, despite surrendering an early takedown, the Allen grappler rallied to seize a narrow lead for much of the bout before sealing an 8-3 decision win by scoring five points inside the final minute.
“They wrestled in the finals of the district tournament and the same thing happened. [Danzi] gave up a few points early but kept grinding away and worked it out,” Best said. “When he got that last takedown, he knew that title was his. He’s a tough kid.”
Danzi-Aragon was one of two finals rematches from the 6-6A tournament on Saturday’s docket but was the only one to materialize. The other — Jarrett Moore against Plano West junior Tagen Jamison in the 132-pound final — was awarded to the Wolves’ standout via forfeit in what Best said was a decision to not aggravate a hamstring injury for his wrestler. The West win, meanwhile, kept Jamison on track for what West head coach Clay Goodloe is another productive run at state after Jamison captured a state championship in that same weight class as a sophomore.
Jamison may not be alone in that pursuit either. Teammate and sophomore Farid Mobarak won the 170-pound bracket at regionals, while junior Devin Patton kept her unbeaten record intact after besting the field at 128 pounds as part of a Plano ISD-record eight state qualifiers for the Wolves on Saturday.
“They’re all young. There’s just one senior in the lineup so just about everyone will be back. We’ve got some good talent coming up so I feel like we’re on the right track,” Goodloe said. “We’re also a state tournament type of team. A lot of the teams that finished ahead of us, other than Allen, we’re capable of beating in the big show because we have some kids that are capable of going the distance.”
Patton’s win headlined a seventh-place team finish for West in an otherwise back-and-forth meet contested on the girls side. Ultimately, Klein Collins managed to distance from the pack with 120 points on an afternoon when just eight points separated second through fourth place. Coppell wound up in the middle of that mix with a third-place team finish highlighted by a bronze medal at 148 pounds for senior Brooke Massaviol and a gold medal win at 215 pounds for junior Hannah Francis, who made good on some adjustments in her approach to a rematch with Killeen Ellison’s Valerie Ramos in the regional finals.
“[Francis] wrestled that girl before and had to come back to win that first time. That’s a very tough matchup and we had been training for that girl and doing some specific things all along,” said Chip Lowery, Coppell head coach. “We would have liked to score more points than that, but we’re happy with the win. The first time, that girl took a lot of shots on her legs and got a takedown, so we had to improve our stance and positioning to not let that happen. Our stance was so much better that I don’t think that girl felt comfortable taking the shot.”
Lowery also lauded the performance of senior Jackson Briscoe, who qualified after taking third at 170 pounds despite not being seeded among the weight class’s top four.
Saturday’s meet was also a productive one for Prosper and McKinney Boyd, which netted their share of automatic qualifiers for state. The Eagles advanced six kids, including four boys from a group that mustered a third-place team finish. Within that cast were junior John Richardson (138) and senior Rylan Bonds (220), who both took second, while sophomore Taylor Martinez led the Prosper girls with a tournament win at 138 pounds.
Boyd, meanwhile, came away with a pair of bronze medals won by seniors Alex Maestas (160) and senior Nick Soto (195) in two of the tournament’s more competitive weight classes.
“You look at 170, 160, 145, they’re so loaded. If you can get out of here and go to state, you’ll probably do pretty well. This is the toughest region in the state, by far,” Best said.
How that translates to the state meet, scheduled for Friday-Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress, remains to be seen.
“We’ll sit down and talk with them. Most have been there before, but for the ones going for the first time you just want to get them relaxed and focused on staying healthy making sure they’re rested by the time we get down there,” Best said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.