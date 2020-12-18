ARLINGTON — Make no mistake about it: Allen’s Class 6A Division I area playoff tussle with South Grand Prairie was an SGP style of football game — physical, low-scoring, rugged, defensive.
Even then, the Eagles found a way.
Allen (10-0) did so with a formula it hasn’t had to conjure yet this season, forcing five turnovers on downs and holding the Warriors scoreless in the second half to grind out a 20-16 win Friday from Globe Life Park.
“You’ve got give South Grand Prairie a lot of credit. They’re very athletic and we knew that they would present a lot of challenges to us,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “At this point, you don’t care about how many points it takes. All you care about is the win.”
The Eagles draw the winner of Euless Trinity-Midland Lee in the regional semifinals, set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26 back at Globe Life Park.
Allen enters the third round fresh off a defensive-minded effort against the Warriors — something it showcased from the onset, forcing SGP to turn the ball over on downs on each of its first two series of the night — the latter coming on a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line.
Goal line stand by Allen! Eagles with 2 4th down stops and the game isn't even 5 minutes old! pic.twitter.com/edrqm4TqpG— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 19, 2020
Overall, the Warriors were 2-of-7 on fourth downs. They were held out of the end zone on two series where they advanced to Allen’s 1-yard line and they failed to convert a pair of field goals in Friday’s contest.
SGP’s defense had its say as well, holding the Eagles to 297 yards of offense and forcing three turnovers. But as the contest wore on, field position swayed in Allen’s favor, and with 10:37 left in the fourth quarter at the SGP 38-yard line, the Eagles mounted their go-ahead drive.
Trailing 16-14 — a count that stood at halftime and through the entire third quarter — Allen worked a series of runs and short throws before junior Jaylen Jenkins scored on a 14-yard rush to put the Eagles in front, 20-16 with 9:29 to play.
Jenkins found the end zone on a 30-yard run in the second quarter for Allen’s first points of the night, finishing with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“It always starts up front with our offensive line and we’ve got a great one-two punch with Jordan Johnson and Jaylen Jenkins. Ball security, doing the things it takes to be successful,” Gambill said.
Allen 20, South Grand Prairie 16 @ 9:29/4QEagles retake the lead on Jaylen Jenkins' 2nd TD run of the night. He scores from 14 yds out. Allen tries for 2 but it fails. pic.twitter.com/lUla2SKk4u— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 19, 2020
The Eagles left that lead in the hands of their defense, who managed to force two more turnovers on downs to close out the ballgame. Allen swarmed SGP quarterback Sean Stegall on fourth-and-three to deny a run off tackle at the Eagles’ 41-yard line and later forced an incompletion on a deep ball with 37 seconds left on fourth-and-10.
“Our defense had a great, great week of practice and they knew exactly what to do. We talk about it all the time — to do your job,” Gambill said. “I’m very proud of our coaching staff and the game plan they came up with. I thought our kids played their rear ends off and showed great, great fight.”
Allen entered Friday’s ballgame allowing 25.9 points per game, letting four of its first nine opponents eclipse 30 points. The Eagles held SGP in check despite two long touchdowns allowed to receiver Kelan Robinson on scores of 65 and 40 yards — the latter of which gave the Warriors a 16-14 lead just before halftime.
Through two quarters, SGP had outgained Allen, 296-167, before the Eagles returned fire to limit the Warriors to just 76 yards in the second half. Allen had plenty of success up front, routinely rushing Stegall and limiting the Warriors’ run game to less than 2.0 yards per carry. The pressure came from all angles, with senior Jayirus Dunson, senior Link Smith, sophomore Caison Smith and junior Noah Nance among the Eagles who generated sacks and tackles for loss on Friday.
“We did some movement and at the same time they play with great technique. I think it starts there,” Gambill said. “It’s why you go to practice and have great, great practices. We don’t ever point fingers about offense or defense, it’s always a great team win. The defense stepped up and did what we had to do. They made so many great stops. I’m proud of the team for the victory and the fight our defense showed every series.”
Allen's defense does it again. SGP turnover on downs, Eagles take over with 4:46 to go and leading 20-16. pic.twitter.com/AvaHfCwLnz— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 19, 2020
The defense picked up the slack on a night where Allen’s offense was held under 300 yards and produced points on just three of its first 12 offensive series. The Eagles operated without a full deck with senior receiver Bryson Green sidelined by a shoulder issue — something Gambill referred to as a day-to-day injury but noted that the Oklahoma State commit’s shoulder wasn’t separated.
That put the focus of Allen’s passing game on twin brother and senior Blaine Green. He caught five balls for 133 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown materialized off an SGP coverage bust in the second quarter for a 14-9 lead. Senior General Booty completed 11-of-22 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and a pick.
“South Grand Prairie is very athletic. They line up in a lot of different fronts and bring a lot of different stunts,” Gambill said. “I thought our offense did a great job of taking advantage of when we needed it. We’ve got to cut down on our turnovers. Bottom line, whoever is up next has got to perform.”
