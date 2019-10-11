MURPHY — The Allen football team certainly doesn’t need help scoring points, but a slew of first-half mistakes from Plano East made matters that much easier on the state-ranked Eagles Friday night.
The Panthers (1-5, 1-2) committed three turnovers within their first 10 plays of scrimmage, all of which were parlayed into Eagle (6-0, 3-0) touchdowns that helped pry open the floodgates early on during a 45-14 rout from Kimbrough Stadium.
“I thought the open week allowed us to get some things corrected. We came out fresh and ready to play in all areas,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “This was a really good team win. We were excited for the opportunity to get back out and see how much we have improved.”
For all their routine midseason hallmarks — an unbeaten record and a score of lopsided victories — consistently winning the turnover battle has been an ongoing bugaboo for the Eagles, who entered Friday’s contest having wound up on the positive side of the turnover differential just once in five games this season.
Through one half on Friday, Allen held a 4-0 edge in takeaways — padding that figure as early as the Panthers’ third play from scrimmage, which resulted in a fumble on a low snap that was scooped up by Eagle senior linebacker Caulin Prince and returned 31 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 9:37 to go.
It was a harbinger of things to come, as Allen senior Zayteak McGhee intercepted East junior Dylan Hayden on the Panthers’ third play of the following series, which set up a 21-yard shovel pass from senior Raylen Sharpe to senior Justin Hall for a touchdown.
East’s third drive was just as fateful, as Allen senior Jaden Healy forced a fumble on fourth-and-two that was recovered by Allen senior Malik Allen. Three plays later, Sharpe connected down the seam with junior Blaine Green for a 44-yard touchdown to swell the lead to 21-0 with 3:17 left in the opening stanza.
“We’d have a good play one moment and then a bad snap the other — just little things like that is what we’ve had all year,” said Joey McCullough, East head coach. “We’ve just got to keep battling and keep getting better. We got two really tough ones out of the way and now we’ve got to look ahead to these next four ballgames and find a way to get some wins.”
The Panthers weren’t safe on special teams either, muffing a punt midway through the second quarter that kept an Allen drive afloat and led to a 4-yard touchdown run by senior Celdon Manning. Scattered elsewhere amongst the wreckage was a 1-yard score on a quarterback sneak by senior backup signal-caller Drew Cerniglia, running behind a tight jumbo formation, and a 28-yard field goal by senior James Griffith to complete a 38-0 demolition heading into halftime.
“It just builds on confidence,” Gambill said of the turnovers generated. “When you’re making plays, your confidence really goes up, and I thought we did a lot of great things executing on offense, defense and just making plays. We came out ready to play and that means we had great practices and the coaching staff did a great job of game-planning.”
In total, the Eagles out-gained East, 262-60, through one half, with any fleeting moments of hope for the black and gold coming behind the legs of senior Trey Jones-Scott. But for any gain of substance by the Panthers, Allen didn’t offer much of a cushion afterwards in limiting the Panthers to just 2.6 yards per play and recording seven tackles for loss in just the first half.
“We were banged up pretty bad on defense and are battling through some things right there. We just have to continue to work on the consistency,” McCullough said. “I felt like we did some good things tonight, but we just didn’t do enough of them in a row. Plus, you’ve got to give Allen a lot of credit. They’re good for a reason.”
McCullough noted the secondary as being an area hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, as well as quarterback. The latter, coupled with an Allen lead that swelled as large as 45-0 into the fourth quarter, led to East opting to deploy senior receiver Harrison Record at quarterback during the team’s final few drives, which contributed to late touchdown runs by Jones-Scott (2 yards) and sophomore David Johnson (4 yards). Jones-Scott finished the night with 90 rushing yards on 11 carries and Johnson tacked on 45 yards on the ground.
Although Allen collectively held the Panthers’ passing game to just 6 yards on 3-of-10 attempts, Record’s insertion behind center led to a wealth of option runs that McCullough and the Panthers could look to build on going forward.
“Dylan (Hayden) has not been Dylan since he got hit late in that Boyd game. He still wasn’t there and this one was just out of reach, so we wanted to get Harrison some work,” McCullough said. “He worked all spring at quarterback and he’s done this since his ninth-grade year.
“It’s just a little wrinkle, things we’ll continue to do even if he’s not the starting quarterback. We’ll continue to have a wrinkle with him in there.”
Allen, meanwhile, was fueled by 180 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air from Sharpe, all accrued in the first half, as well as 90 receiving yards from Green and 56 rushing yards from Manning on just seven carries.
The Eagles look to stay unbeaten at 7 p.m. Friday when they host fellow district unbeaten Jesuit, fresh off a 41-14 rout of Prosper, while East looks to right the ship that same time at Clark Stadium against rival Plano Senior.
“Everything that we want is still there. A lot of people have been worse off than we are right now, and we can still get this done,” McCullough said.
