Chandler Hart

Allen freshman Chandler Hart will get a chance to compete against some of the top 15-year-old baseball players in the country after being invited to the USA Baseball 15U national team trials.

Just three days after the start of his freshman year in Allen, Chandler Hart was en route to Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday with his sights set on earning a spot alongside some of the top teenage baseball players in the country.

On the heels of a productive summer on the club circuit, Hart was invited to participate in the 15U national team trials, a training camp to decide which 20 players will represent the U.S. at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 Baseball World Cup, scheduled for Aug. 26-Sept. 4 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Jeff Sherman

Marcus head baseball coach Jeff Sherman, fresh off leading the Marauders to the regional semifinals last season, will coach on the staff for the USA Baseball 15U national team.

