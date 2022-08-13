Just three days after the start of his freshman year in Allen, Chandler Hart was en route to Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday with his sights set on earning a spot alongside some of the top teenage baseball players in the country.
On the heels of a productive summer on the club circuit, Hart was invited to participate in the 15U national team trials, a training camp to decide which 20 players will represent the U.S. at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 Baseball World Cup, scheduled for Aug. 26-Sept. 4 in Hermosillo, Mexico.
"It's really cool that there are people out there who see me as one of the top 15 year olds," Hart said. "It means a lot because of how hard I've worked for it. It'll just be a great opportunity to compete against other top players and see how I do."
Hart won't be the only local product on hand in Arizona. Marcus head baseball coach Jeff Sherman is an assistant on the 15U national team's staff. According to the Marauders' longtime head coach, it's the first time a head coach from the North Texas region has been named to a USA Baseball national team staff.
"It's a chance to coach some of the best players in the country, and hopefully the world," Sherman said. "To have that opportunity to go compete like a regular high school baseball game, except you're competing for a much bigger cause, it's huge. It felt pretty awesome when I got the news, just getting to put that 'USA' on your chest."
Sherman will be the hitting coach for the 15U national team. Coaching alongside manager Drew Briese and assistants Steve Butler and Rob Shabansky, the Marcus head coach will help conduct the national team trials, which begin Sunday and run through Aug. 23 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Hart, a pitcher and outfielder, will be among 72 players in competition for a spot on the national team. The Allen freshman received his trials invite following a showing at the Perfect Game WWBA national championships in Hoover, Ala., in July. Hart played for USA Prime National, which finished in the top four of a 178-team field, and recalled a pool-play game where he pitched 2.2 innings in front of one of the members of the 15U national team staff.
It wasn't long after when Hart, a 6-foot-5 left-hander whose fastball has already touched 90 mph, received the call to participate in the trials.
"It was really cool and unexpected, and just getting the chance to possibly represent my country and win a gold medal is the kind of stuff you dream about," Hart said.
Sherman, meanwhile, has been involved with USA Baseball for several years. Prior to getting the call to join the 15U national team staff, Sherman said he helped either as a scout or part of a task force — expanding his coaching profile beyond his work at Marcus. Sherman was named head coach at his high school alma mater in 2013 and has helped grow the Marauders into one of the stronger programs in the Metroplex.
Marcus is coming off a 30-8-2 season that included a split of the District 6-6A championship and a trip to the regional semifinals — the fourth time in the last six postseasons that the Marauders have advanced at least four rounds deep in the playoffs.
"I think it'll feel pretty similar. At the end of the day, it's still baseball," Sherman said. "It'll be a different level of talent with the players, but the game is a process and there will be ups and downs. A couple guys have been in these world championships before and they've said these games could have anywhere from 4,000-10,000 people in the stadium ... so it'll be rocking."
Sherman and the staff will be tasked with narrowing the 72-player field down to 20 in advance of the World Cup later this month. Once in Mexico, Team USA will participate in Group C alongside Guam, Puerto Rico, South Africa and Venezuela.
Hart and the other players invited to the trials will be split up into four teams. They'll go through a series of workouts, drills and games from Sunday-Tuesday before the first round of cuts are made, trimming the field to 36 players. Those who advance will compete for three more days between Wednesday-Friday before final cuts are made for the 20-man national team roster.
In between, Hart said players will be afforded some downtime to recover, take care of any school work, and bond with the others in camp. When on the field, however, it's all business.
"I don't want to come away from it regretting anything or feeling like I wish I could have done more," Hart said. "No matter what happens, I at least want to make sure that I gave it my best."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.