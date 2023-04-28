Morgan Wright

Allen sophomore Morgan Wright supplied an RBI single and pitched the Lady Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Lewisville on Thursday in Game 1 of a bi-district playoff series.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

ALLEN — The Allen softball team didn't expect any less to begin their Class 6A bi-district playoff series against fellow area powerhouse Lewisville.

The Lady Eagles had mustered some late offense to build a 2-0 lead entering the seventh inning, but it took just two at-bats for the Lady Farmers to fire back — both cutting that margin in half and placing the tying run on second base with no outs.

Dominique Vargas

Lewisville junior Dominique Vargas struck out eight in Thursday's playoff opener.

