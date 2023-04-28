ALLEN — The Allen softball team didn't expect any less to begin their Class 6A bi-district playoff series against fellow area powerhouse Lewisville.
The Lady Eagles had mustered some late offense to build a 2-0 lead entering the seventh inning, but it took just two at-bats for the Lady Farmers to fire back — both cutting that margin in half and placing the tying run on second base with no outs.
Allen took a moment to regroup.
"We called a timeout and talked about how we're the home team and that we've been in this situation a lot," said Katherine Schoettle, Allen head coach. "Our pre-district schedule was really tough and that put us in a lot of pressure-filled situations. It was about getting ourselves back in control and I think they did a really good job resetting."
The Lady Eagles responded, retiring the next three Lewisville batters to hang on for a 2-1 victory on Thursday for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 first-round series. Both programs advanced at least two rounds deep in last year's postseason.
Given that pedigree, a four-and-a-half-inning stalemate unfolded Thursday with both pitchers, Allen sophomore Morgan Wright and Lewisville junior Dominique Vargas, and their respective defenses shutting down any signs of a rally from the opposition.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Eagles at last broke through. Junior Britlyn Tripp, operating out of the No. 9 spot in Schoettle's lineup, singled off a bunt to open the inning. She stole second on the ensuing at-bat and advanced to third moments later off a fly-out to center field.
"We had (Tripp) at the top of the lineup earlier and I just wanted to find someone who could turn the lineup over," Schoettle said. "Throughout district, she became that kid for us. With Jaydyn (Beall) coming back to the top, she has a unique knack for touching a lot of pitches until the pitcher messes up. I wanted someone with some speed in front of her where we could take advantage in deeper counts."
With two outs in the inning, Wright belted a shot off the center-field wall to score Tripp and plate the game's first run. Allen got some insurance the following inning off a solo home run from senior Harper Garrett to boost the lead to 2-0.
"We were searching for certain pitches but weren't getting them when we thought we would, so we just focused on being on time," Schoettle said. "We got a couple swings that were dead on time and reaped the benefits of that. Those were two great swings that hit the ball very hard. It's exciting to see that."
That second run loomed large as Lewisville found its groove from the plate in the seventh inning. Limited to just two hits through six innings, the Lady Farmers opened the seventh with back-to-back doubles from junior Hannah Briscoe and sophomore Kaitlyn Moreno, with the latter knocking in a run that made it 2-1.
"They're fighters. When their backs are against the wall, they usually surprise people. Sometimes I think they even surprise themselves. We don't go down without a fight," said Porscha Albert, Lewisville head coach.
The Lady Farmers continued to make contact but were unable to steer another one through the Allen defense. The Lady Eagles induced a fly-out to center field, a line-out to right and a bloop grounder to first base on three consecutive at-bats to seal the win.
"Morgan found the zone again, got off the middle of the plate and they had some harder pop-ups, but that's going to happen as they make adjustments," Schoettle said. "They did a good job of that late in the game, but really the whole point of the timeout was to regain focus and assure them that we've been here before."
Pitching and defense controlled the bulk of the series opener. Both Wright and Vargas went the distance, with the Allen ace dealing one run allowed on four hits over seven innings, including three strikeouts. Lewisville's top pitcher countered with two runs allowed across six innings, striking out eight.
"I think the defense behind her was pretty sound," Albert said. "We had an error earlier that didn't come back to bite us. I think she kind of overthrew tonight. We weren't as efficient as we could have been, and (in Game 2) we don't really have a choice, but overall Dominique did a great job and exactly what we needed to do."
Juniors Paislie Allen and Sam Vayson added hits for Lewisville, the former opening the game with a triple, while Allen also got singles from Beall and seniors Riley Barham and Amanda Brown.
The Lady Farmers look to even the series back on their home field at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lewisville-Killough. The game time was moved up in light of potential inclement weather later in the day.
"I look for both squads to make adjustments. I expect another close game," Schoettle said. "It's a late night with high energy and this one definitely gets you going a bit. Now it's about getting them home, fed and in bed. This is the part where teenagers have to take care of themselves and do what they can to get ready for tomorrow."
Said Albert: "I'm optimistic. It's a series for a reason. They've got to come to our house and do the exact same thing. We're pretty damn good at home this year."
